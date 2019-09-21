Today
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; The Cemetery Awareness and Restorative Edification Committee (C.A.R.E.) will present the Resurrection Praise Community Choir in concert; 4 p.m. The choir is under the direction of Brother Roger Patterson.
Welcome Baptist Church, 206th Eighth St., Beckley; Christian Minister’s Alliance fellowship service; speaker, Dr. Wayne Oglesby; 7 p.m.
Clifftop Missionary Church, Intersection I-64 and Airport Rd., Beaver; Car Show; church parking lot; hot dogs and soft drinks at no charge; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Delbert Freewill Baptist Church, Drews Creek; community/church wiener roast; 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special services; speaker, David Cook; 6 p.m.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; Ministers Guild hostess; theme “He Flipped the Script”; featuring a ministerial processional with cardboard testimonies; messenger, District Elder Timothy Schofield; 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Glenview Independent Baptist Church, Old Route 54, Glenview Road; AWANA and Youth Group; AWANA, K-fifth grade; 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday; for more information or transportation call Pastor Gene Miller, 304-237-9112.
Friday, Sept. 27
Daniels Missionary Baptist Church; hosting a 5th quarter after every home Shady Spring High School football game; food provided and activities held; intended to provide the students a safe place to go after the game.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Lochgelly Baptist Church, near Oak Hill; Witnessing Seminar; 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; continental breakfast and refreshments provided; love offering taken; to reserve a spot call 304-237-3858.
Mountain View Baptist Church, Lawn, take 150 to Dawson, turn onto Lawn Road to Morris Branch Road, then right onto Mt. View Church Road; gospel sing featuring Gospel Blue Grass, Kenny and Brenda Dosier, Frank and Brian Dosier and Hilda and David Davis; refreshments to follow; 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Temple Beth El, Beckley; Jewish High Holyday, Rosh HaShanah evening service, 7 p.m.; Rosh HaShanah day time service, Monday, 10 a.m.
The Ministry, 221 Temple St., Hinton; Block Party; free clothing giveaway; refreshments; music and testimonies; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
Temple Beth El, Beckley; Jewish High Holyday, Rosh HaShanah day time service; 10 a.m.