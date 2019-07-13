Vacation Bible Schools and Camps:
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Road, White Oak; VBS; last day; ages 4 to high school; food, fun, games, crafts; admission is nonperishable food items.
McElhenney Community Church, “Cadle Farm” on Patterson Creek Road, Grassy Meadows; VBS, July 29-Aug. 2; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; summer family event “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth”; for kids and adults; call 304-392-5925 or 304-392-2364. Must register online at mccfamily.org
Heart of God Ministries; Summer Feeding Day Camp; now through Aug. 1, Monday through Thursday only; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; serving breakfast and lunch; call 304-255-9321 for camp application.
Free VBS material/decorations for GiddyUp Junction to give away on or after July 13, call 304-252-4687.
Event listings:
Today
St. Paul Baptist Temple; Gospel Quartet Extravaganza; 4 p.m. at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Featured will be Ray & The Gospel Keys of Charlotte, N.C., Divinity of Kannapolis, N.C., Maurice Yancey & One Acord of Portsmouth, Va., Rev. Matthew Mickens & The Highway Travelers of Hopkins, N.C. Tickets in advance are $25 for adults, and children 11 and under, $5. For ticket purchases contact Leah Coats at 304-640-0224, Evangeline Reed at 304-719-7272 or Angie Riddick at 304-222-0896.
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special service; speaker, Kenny Lambert; singing by Bobby Kinser; 7 p.m.
Central Baptist Church, corner of Brooks and G Streets, Beckley; Raleigh County NAACP meeting; agenda, Boots on the Ground-Stop the VIOLENCE; 3 p.m.; refreshments served.
Sunday, July 14
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; Pastor’s Aide Program; speaker, Pastor Keith Walker of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Fayetteville; 4 p.m.; call 304-256-0222.
Red Spring Community Church, Backus Mountain, Meadow Bridge; homecoming, begins 11 a.m.; special singing; come share a covered dish and fellowship dinner following the service, in Fellowship Hall.
Mitchell’s Ridge Church, Coal City; speaker, Prophet BK Thompson of Charleston, WV; 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special service; speaker, David Cook; 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Clifftop Missionary Baptist Church, intersection I-64 and Airport Road, Beaver; hot dog sale, parking lot, all proceeds going to the church; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
l l l
SUBMISSIONS: Church events listing concerts, gospel sings, revivals and other special events will be listed in this section. Regular church services will not be used. The deadline for church events for the Saturday Religion Page is 1 p.m. Wednesday. Church events will not be taken by telephone. Submissions can be brought to the newspaper office, emailed to jkarbonit@register-herald.com, or mailed to The Register-Herald, Church Paragraphs, P.O. Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802.