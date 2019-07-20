Vacation Bible Schools
and Camps
McElhenney Community Church, “Cadle Farm” on Patterson Creek Road, Grassy Meadows; VBS, July 29-Aug. 2; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; summer family event “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth”; for kids and adults; call 304-392-5925 or 304-392-2364. Must register online at mccfamily.org
Heart of God Ministries; Summer Feeding Day Camp; now through Aug. 1, Monday through Thursday only; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; serving breakfast and lunch; call 304-255-9321 for camp application.
EVENT LISTINGS
Saturday, July 20
Welcome Baptist Church, 206th Eighth St., Beckley; Christian Ministers Alliance Fellowship Service; speaker, Elder Xaiver Oglesby; 7 p.m.
Mount Olivet Camp, 2298 Madam’s Creek Road, Hinton; 104th Annual Camp; now through July 26; “Sharing God’s Love”; Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Evangelist Tom Lorimer; Sunday, Missionary Service with Danny and Julie Beasley from One Mission Society, missionaries to Ecuador; daily through July 26 speaker, Tom Lorimer of Kentucky Mountain Bible College; song Evangelism by Assurance Quartet from God’s Bible School and College; July 22-25, 2 p.m. with Danny and Julie Beasley. Call Carl Sellards at 304-573-0842 or Daniel E. Harris at 304-466-0640.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley; “Women on a Mission” Ministry; chicken dinner sale; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu: chicken, green beans, potato salad or macaroni and cheese, homemade rolls, cake and drink; delivery available, call 304-252-8334.
Old Sophia High School, 207 Scout St., Sophia; revival today and tomorrow; speaker, Elder Phylander Moon; 7 p.m. nightly; call 304-222-7779 or 304-719-7470.
Maple Meadow Chapel, Holly Hills, Fairdale; Praise and Worship service; singers, Mountain Valley Gospel, Tara Lambert and Melody Vest; food and refreshments; 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; Initial Sermon of Deacon Curtis Eugene Thompson; 4 p.m.; call 304-256-0222.
Welcome Baptist Church, 206th Eighth St., Beckley; Pastor Pre Anniversary Service for Bishop David Allen; speaker, Elder Melvin B. Ross II of Faith Temple of Deliverance; 6 p.m.
Lovers Leap Baptist Church, Rt. 60, Ansted; featuring Jerry Skaggs Jr.; no admission; 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; Youth Department will host its annual conference; theme “Youth Fanning the Flame”; July 25-26; Thursday’s speaker, Pastor Victoria Venable of Washington, D.C.; 7 p.m.; Friday’s seminar facilitators are Minister Marvin Dowell of Bluefield, 10 a.m., evening speaker, Minister Nikkia Lynch, 1 p.m.; Friday’s Praise leader is Brother Robbie Hale; no registration is required; call 304-253-3944.
Saturday, July 27
Winding Gulf Women’s Auxiliary, annual Pew Rally; 3 p.m.; program at Shiloh Baptist Church in Harper. Dinner after the event. Call Daisia De Burgo at 304-712-6088.
Sunday, July 28
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special service; speaker, David Cook; 6 p.m.
Central Baptist Church, corner of 197 Brooks and G streets, Beckley; 118th Church Anniversary Celebration; speaker, Dr. Rahsaan Armand, with choir and congregation of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Clarksburg; 3:30 p.m.; dinner served following morning service.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Clifftop Missionary Baptist Church, intersection I-64 and Airport Road, Beaver; hot dog sale, parking lot, all proceeds going to the church; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Blue Jay United Methodist Church; homecoming; The Relators Trio concert; host Pastor David Altizer to deliver homecoming message; lunch after service; 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church, 3134 War Ridge Road, Wayside; reunion through Aug. 10; speaker, Rev. Gary Dean of New Live Free Will Baptist Church in Kissimmee, Fla.; special music nightly; 7 p.m. nightly.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Arnett Chapel, Arnett; Homecoming; 10:30 a.m.; Evangelist Gary Hosey; singer, Grace Parks; food following service; revival Aug. 19-24; speaker, Jackie Grimmett; singers nightly, Monday, The Grimmetts; Tuesday, Good News; Wednesday, Danny Harless; Thursday, Mary Green; Friday, Victory Voices; Saturday, Dustin Lambert; 7 p.m. nightly.
