Today
Rainelle First Baptist Community Life Center; fall pancake breakfast and silent auction; all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, $8 per person; proceeds to benefit God’s Way Home, a rehabilitation center in Rainelle, providing a safe space for men in the recovery journey.
Rhema Christian Center, Davis Stuart Road, Lewisburg; 7 p.m.; Clean Slate; worship teams of Bethesda Church and Rhema Christian Center; share the opportunity to unify participants to a common focus in support of those touched by addiction; limited child care available.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair Street, Beckley; whiting fish dinner and hot dogs for sale; for order and delivery call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Springdale (Fayette County); Mass, blessing of the graves, 11:30 a.m.; followed by a covered-dish luncheon; speaker, Rev. Romeo M. Bacalso, SVD, parish administrator of St. Patrick’s Church in Hinton, along with missions, Sacred Heart of Rainelle and Sacred Heart of Springdale; assisted by deacons serving the parish, Rev. Mr. Robert Holliday and Rev. Mr. Peter Minogue.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Carlisle; Pastor 21th Anniversary honoring Pastor Charles Brown; speaker, Rev. Rudolph Poindexter with Manor House Ministries, Beckley; 3 p.m.; dinner served 1:30 p.m.
Judah Praise Outreach Ministries, 1613 Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley; 5th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration for Sr. Pastor Benjamin McKoy and CoPastor Charleen McKoy; speaker, Bishop James L. Jones with Apostolic Lighthouse Deliverance Temple; 4 p.m.
Pluto Baptist (Log) Church; gospel sing; featuring Southern Gospel Bluegrass Group; 5 p.m.
Faith Temple of Deliverance, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; Choir Program; speaker, Minister Gwen Alexander of Faith Temple of Deliverance Church; 4 p.m.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair Street, Beckley; speakers, Elder Alice Moore-Harris of St. John United Holy Church of Beckley; 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
Heart of God Ministries, 1708 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; presents Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., hosting “Tuition-Free Program”; featuring Dr. Bonny B. Copenhaver, president of New River Community and Technical College; 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Welcome Baptist Church, Beckley; 100th Anniversary Celebration; through Nov. 10; 7 p.m. nightly; contact Frances Swain at 304-763-7400 or Anna Morris-Smith, 304-860-1206.
Friday, Nov. 8
St. Paul Baptist Temple Church, 129 Rice St., Beckley; Fish dinner with baked beans, slaw and dessert for sale; starting 11:30 a.m.; dinner $8 and sandwich $6; eat in or delivery, call 304-252-7579.
Saturday, Nov. 16
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; pinto bean dinner; cost is $6; 4 to 6 p.m.
Dec. 7
Sophia United Methodist Church; Sick of Turkey chili dinner and movie.
Dec. 15
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Christmas cantata; potluck dinner afterward; 3 p.m.
Dec. 22
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas cantata; 6 p.m.
Dec. 24
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Christmas Eve service; 7 p.m.
• • •
