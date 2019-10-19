Today
Alderson Broaddus (AB) University; 154th West Virginia Baptist Convention (WVBC) Annual Meeting, today; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; featuring Rev. Kenneth Miller as keynote speaker, guest speaker Rev. Mark Wood, West Virginia Baptist Convention Executive Minister Dr. Michael Sisson, and more; 304-457-6242.
Rebecca Chapel, W.Va. 3, Rock Creek; speaker, Pastor Paul Chapman with singers, Praise Team from Beckley Praise Church; 6 p.m.
Perry Memorial United Methodist Church, Livingston St. and Perry Lane at Shady Spring; Fall Family Fun Festival from 2 to 4 p.m.; treats, music, exhibits, cake walk, photo booth, paint-a-pumpkin, candy and games, along with food; wear a costume and join the Monster Mash Trick-or-Treat parade.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner and hot dogs for sale; for delivery and cost call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Calloway Heights Baptist Church, 132 Rural Acres Dr., Beckley, will hold its Fall Fun Family Festival; 1 to 3 p.m.; chicken stew, hot dogs, crafts, games and activities; live music; everyone welcome.
Sunday
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; fall revival now through Oct. 23; speaker, Evangelist Thomas Engle; Sunday, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. nightly; special singing nightly.
First Baptist Church of North Beckley, 110 Ellis St., Beckley; annual fall rally program; speaker, Minister Joseph Rozell of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Crab Orchard; 3 p.m.; lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church, 305 Worley Rd., Beckley; Men and Women’s Day; morning speaker, Sister Sharon Alexander of Canton, Ohio; evening speaker, Rev. Walter M. Leach, choir and congregation of St. Paul Baptist Church; 3 p.m.
Packs Branch Baptist Church, 2343 Packs Branch Rd., Mount Hope; Fayette County Baptist Camp Meeting; now through Oct. 25; moderator, Dale Vance; Sunday, 10 a.m., Jerry Bloxton; Brian McBride, 11 a.m.; Sunday, Michael Hayes and Brian McBride, 6 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly; Monday’s speakers, Marvin Mills and Brian McBride; Tuesday, Sam Hayes and Brian McBride; Wednesday, Gary Williams and Brian McBride; Thursday, Brian McBride and John Smith; Friday, Scott Pauley and John Smith; special music by the McBride Family and others; a nursery will be provided.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; Sunday morning worship service; 10 a.m.; speaker in Word and song, gospel recording artist, author, musician, psalmist and minister Judy Jacobs.
Monday, Oct. 21
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; revival now through Oct. 24; 7 p.m. nightly; speakers, Chase Whitten and Scott Pauley; special singing; call 304-252-4687.
Hollywood Baptist Church, 155 Luray St., MacArthur; revival now through Oct. 23; Monday’s speaker, Brother Nick Rose; Tuesday, Pastor Mike Rose; Wednesday, Pastor Curtis England; 6 p.m. nightly; special singing nightly.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; Youth revival; today through Oct. 25; speaker, Michael Lucas; special singing nightly; 7 p.m. nightly.
Saturday, Oct. 26
First Brethren Church of Oak Hill; 117th Anniversary and Homecoming celebration; youth service; music by WHO (Worship Him Only); 6 p.m.; Sunday’s service begins 9:45 a.m.; morning worship service; honoring Pastor Reilly Smith’s retirement from the ministry; 11 a.m.; followed by a carry-in dinner in the Fellowship Center.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special services; speaker, David Cook; 6 p.m.
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; Men’s Department Program; speaker, Bishop David F. Allen, choir and congregation of Welcome Baptist Church of Beckley; 4 p.m.
Central Baptist Church, 100 Union St., Hinton, will hold a service to celebrate the church’s 125th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. at the church. All former members and public are invited to come share with this occasion. There will be special singing and a message from Pastor Roy L. Honaker Jr. Following the service a light lunch will be served in the fellowship hall.
Nov. 4
Heart of God Ministries, 1708 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; presents Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., hosting “Tuition-Free Program”; featuring Dr. Bonny B. Copenhaver, president of New River Community and Technical College; 5 p.m.
Dec. 15
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Christmas cantata; potluck dinner afterward; 3 p.m.
Dec. 22
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas cantata; 6 p.m.
Dec. 25
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Christmas Eve service; 7 p.m.
