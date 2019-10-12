Saturday, Oct. 12
Rebecca Chapel, W.Va. 3, Rock Creek; speaker, Pastor Jerry Tyree; singing by Scottie and Gloria Stanley and Duke Stewart; 6 p.m.
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Road, Mount Hope; annual fall festival; hay ride; 11 a.m.
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special services; speaker, Harold Taylor; special singing; 7 p.m.
Summers County Memorial Building; benefit sing and dinner; hosted by The Keeney Mountain Boys; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prince Street and the Lewis McManus Memorial Honor Trail, Beckley; to honor First Responders; sponsored by members of the Clifftop Missionary Baptist Church; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coal City Community Church, Lynn Win Rd., Coal City; Treat Night; can dress, please not scary; candy and prizes; 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Road, Mount Hope; pastor appreciation service; 11 a.m.; followed by dinner in the youth center gym at noon.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley; 10th pastoral appreciation service for Rev. Nelson Staples III; speaker, Evangelist Sharon Powell of New Life Vision Church of Princeton; 11 a.m.; fellowship dinner following morning service; speaker, District Elder Timothy A. Schofield I, senior pastor of United Apostolic Faith Church, Beckley; 3 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Mabscott, 105 Smith St., Mabscott; honoring Rev,. Melvin Davis’ 5 years of dedicated and faithful service; speaker, General Bishop Dr. Azel Colston Jr. of The Glorious Church of God in Christ of Newark, NJ; 3 p.m.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; Usher Board Ministry hosting service; theme “I’d Rather Be a Doorkeeper” with speakers Deacon Frank Williams and Deacon Dwayne Mayo; 5 p.m.; call 304-253-3944.
Friday, Oct. 18
Greater New Jerusalem Holiness Temple, 158 Loggins St., Glen White; WV TPC District Conference; theme “The Soul of Man”; today’s speaker, Elder Reginald dHamlet of Roanoke, Va.; 7 p.m.; Saturday, speaker, Pastor Ken Souder of Mount Hope; 12 noon; call 304-255-1703.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Rebecca Chapel, W.Va. 3, Rock Creek; speaker, Pastor Paul Chapman with singers, Praise Team from Beckley Praise Church; 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; fall revival now through Oct. 23; speaker, Evangelist Thomas Engle; Sunday, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. nightly; special singing nightly.
First Baptist Church of North Beckley, 110 Ellis St., Beckley; annual fall rally program; speaker, Minister Joseph Rozell of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Crab Orchard; 3 p.m.; lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church, 305 Worley Rd., Beckley; Men and Women’s Day; morning speaker, Sister Sharon Alexander of Canton, Ohio; evening speaker, Rev. Walter M. Leach, choir and congregation of St. Paul Baptist Church; 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
First Brethren Church of Oak Hill; 117th Anniversary and Homecoming celebration; youth service; music by WHO (Worship Him Only); 6 p.m.; Sunday’s service begins 9:45 a.m.; morning worship service; honoring Pastor Reilly Smith’s retirement from the ministry; 11 a.m.; followed by a carry-in dinner in the Fellowship Center.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special services; speaker, David Cook; 6 p.m.
Nov. 4
Heart of God Ministries, 1708 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; presents Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., hosting “Tuition-Free Program”; featuring Dr. Bonny B. Copenhaver, president of New River Community and Technical College; 5 p.m.
Dec. 15
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Christmas cantata; potluck dinner afterward; 3 p.m.
Dec. 22
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas cantata; 6 p.m.
Dec. 25
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Christmas Eve service; 7 p.m.
