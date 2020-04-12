James Bostic portrays Jesus after He was resurrected in a parade going down Harper Road in Beckley Sunday afternoon from Calvary Assembly of God. The church also had a service in its parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Church congregation worships in parking lot and has Easter parade (PHOTO GALLERY)
Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley held a church service Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with approximately 350 people in 119 vehicles listening on the their radios in the church parking lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pastor John Jordan told his congregation to remain in their vehicles maintaining good social distance throughout the service.
After the church service, a parade started from the church's parking lot on Sunset Drive and ran through Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Eisenhower Drive, and then ended at the Crossroads Mall parking lot.
Debbie Shaw praises God while the worship team plays music at Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley. The church held service Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the church service, a parade started from the church's parking lot on Sunset Drive and ran through Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Eisenhower Drive, and then ended at the Crossroads Mall parking lot. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
A worshipper prays during a service Sunday morning at the Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the church service, a parade started from the church's parking lot on Sunset Drive and ran through Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Eisenhower Drive, and then ended at the Crossroads Mall parking lot. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greyson, 6, and Abigail Pack, 4, hang out the sunroof of their parents' car during the Calvary Assembly of God church service Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the church service, a parade started from the church's parking lot on Sunset Drive and ran through Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Eisenhower Drive, and then ended at the Crossroads Mall parking lot. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
People worship from their vehicles in the parking lot of Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
People worship from their vehicles in the parking lot of Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Pastor John Jordan of the Calvary Assembly of God preaches during a church service Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Crosses were on display during the Calvary Assembly of God service Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Pastor John Jordan of the Calvary Assembly of God preaches to his congregation in the church parking lot Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday. Worshipers listened on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
The church parking lot was full as people in vehicles listening to Pastor John Jordan of Calvary Assembly of God preach Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
A Bible rests on the dashboard of a car in the parking lot of Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley during the Sunday morning service to celebrate the Easter holiday. The congregation listened on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Pastor John Jordan of the Calvary Assembly of God preaches on top of a flatbed trailer in the church's parking lot during the church service Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
People worship from their vehicles in the parking lot of Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
A truck carrying three crosses makes its way down Harper Road in Beckley during the Calvary Assembly of God Easter parade Sunday afternoon. The church had a service in its parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
A parade of vehicles makes its way down Harper Road in Beckley during the Calvary Assembly of God Easter parade Sunday afternoon. The church had a service in its parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. i (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
McKalah Martin, of Beckley, holds her message from the vehicle of her dad, Tim Martin, hauling the tomb of Jesus down Harper Road in Beckley Sunday during the Calvary Assembly of God Easter parade. The church also had a service in itsr parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Tim Martin, of Beckley, hauls the display of the empty tomb of Jesus Sunday afternoon during the Calvary Assembly of God Easter parade. The church also held a service in its parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
A parade of vehicles makes its way down Harper Road in Beckley Sunday afternoon during the Calvary Assembly of God Easter parade. The church also held a service in its parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley held a church service Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with the congregation listening on the radio inside their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the church service, a parade has held starting from the church's parking lot on Sunset Drive and running through Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Eisenhower Drive, and then ending at the Crossroads Mall parking lot. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Bostic portrays Jesus after He was resurrected in a parade going down Harper Road in Beckley Sunday afternoon from Calvary Assembly of God. The church also had a service in its parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
A parade of vehicles made its way down Harper Road in Beckley Sunday afternoon during the Calvary Assembly of God Easter parade holding messages about the resurrection of Jesus. The church also held a service in its parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
