041320 COVID-19 Parade 24.JPG

James Bostic portrays Jesus after He was resurrected in a parade going down Harper Road in Beckley Sunday afternoon from Calvary Assembly of God. The church also had a service in its parking lot with the congregation listening from inside vehicles due to the COVD-19 pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley held a church service Sunday morning to celebrate the Easter holiday with approximately 350 people in 119 vehicles listening on the their radios in the church parking lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pastor John Jordan told his congregation to remain in their vehicles maintaining good social distance throughout the service.

After the church service, a parade started from the church's parking lot on Sunset Drive and ran through Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Eisenhower Drive, and then ended at the Crossroads Mall parking lot. 

