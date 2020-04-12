Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Light rain and wind this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Light rain and wind this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.