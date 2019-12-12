Quota International of Beckley hosted Monday its annual Christmas party for hearing impaired students, which included a visit from Santa Claus, a holiday meal and Christmas carols in sign language.
Angela Crook, a Quotarian on the publicity committee for Quota International of Beckley, explained the club conducts a luncheon for all hearing impaired children, parents and teachers in Raleigh county each year.
“All the children receive a gift from Santa, they sign Christmas carols and have lunch,” Crook said. “Quota members were gifted with hand made ornaments from the children.”
When the club began 100 years ago, Crook said the main mission was to support the hearing impaired community, and empower women and children.
“It’s so special to do this every year for the children.”
Jordan Nelson