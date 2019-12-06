FAYETTE COUNTY — A large number of Christmas-related events are scheduled in Fayette County this weekend.
Both Ansted and Fayetteville will host Christmas parades.
The county’s well-known Christmas lights display at Fayette County Park is up and park officials will welcome specials guests this weekend.
The Historic Fayette Theater’s annual Christmas production debuts Friday and the Fayetteville Arts Coalition’s annual Holiday Arts Sampler is set for Friday and Saturday.
The Fayette County Public Library and the New River Health Association are even teaming up to host an event featuring Frosty and hot chocolate, crafts and a holiday book give away.
• • •
On Saturday, the Town of Ansted will host “A Country Christmas.”
The day will kick off with Breakfast with Santa at Hawks Nest State Park from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Church of the Redeemer will host a Christmas bazaar featuring a soup luncheon, baked goods and crafts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Ansted Crafts will sell chili from 12 to 5 p.m.
Line-up for “A Country Christmas” parade is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Main Street. The parade will begin at 5 p.m.
Following the parade, Santa Claus will meet with youngsters at the Plateau Medical Center clinic during an open house.
• • •
Fayetteville will host its 2nd annual Gingerbread Festival this weekend.
The inaugural gingerbread-themed festival was so popular in 2018 that officials planning the town’s annual Christmas celebration decided to go bigger and better this year, turning practically the entire county seat into a giant gingerbread town. Buildings will be decked out with giant lollipops, gingerbread men, lights and more.
During the festival, visitors may vote for their favorite gingerbread creations entered in the gingerbread competition. Voting will take place Saturday at Fayetteville Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival officially opens Friday at 6 p.m. with the Holiday Arts Sampler, featuring works by members of the Fayetteville Arts Coalition, in the Vitality Building next to Pies & Pints. The sampler runs until 9 p.m. on Friday with a Sip and Shop and will be open again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The Historic Fayette Theater’s Christmas musical, “On Christmas Day in the Morning,” makes its debut Friday at 7:30 p.m. Other performances slated are Saturday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, all at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 15.
Saturday in Fayetteville will be packed with activities for kids of all ages.
Cathedral Cafe will host Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. and the Fayetteville Woman’s Club’s Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building.
From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., visitors may trek to Christmas open houses along the Hansel & Gretel Trail.
The Gingerbread Festival Christmas parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Following the parade, from 2:45 to 5 p.m., youngsters can take part in several activities ranging from ornament making, writing letters to Santa, face painting, cookie decorating and visiting with Santa in front of the Fayette County Courthouse. In case of inclement weather, those activities will be moved to the Fayetteville Church of God. The Fayetteville Community Choir will sing as well.
A community Christmas caroling session is set for 5 p.m. and there will be fire pits along Main Street in front of the Courthouse.
• • •
Both Santa Claus and the Grinch will visit the Winter Wonderland Lights display at Fayette County Park this weekend.
The lights display, which has grown over the years through donations and the creation of new displays, runs each evening from 6 to 10 p.m.
Santa Claus will visit the park on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., while The Grinch will be on hand Sunday during the same hours. Children may build an animal for a fee, and enjoy wagon rides and concessions.
Admission to the lights display is $5 per vehicle.
• • •
Also on Saturday, New River Health Association, in conjunction with Parents as Teachers, will join the Fayette County Public Library system to present Roll and Read. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the library headquarters building, 531 Summit Street, behind the Oak Hill Public Library.
There will be a hot chocolate station and those in attendance will be able to watch “Frosty,” take part in a photo opportunity, visit different stations to make crafts and, at the end of the program, all children under age six will receive a copy of “The Itsy Bitsy Snowman” book to take home.
Representatives of the WIC program and MountainHeart/Birth to 3 also will be on hand with information.
