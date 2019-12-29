Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 29

With December quickly flying by, organizers have announced the 2019 Oak Hill Christmas Bird Count, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 29.
Anyone interested in helping to size up the area’s bird population is invited to participate for the entire day’s event, or to turn in a feeder count, Hilarie Jones said in a press release.
Those who want to get out in the field are invited to join their fellow birders for a breakfast meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Cathedral Cafe in Fayetteville. At the breakfast meeting, partners will be paired up and given a designated area within the count circle in which to tally birds.
A meeting will be scheduled at that time for later in the day to submit lists of observed birds, or the sheets may be dropped off to Wendy Bays at Cathedral Cafe.
Those interested in conducting a feeder count should call Jones at 304-663-0876 to register.
Anyone planning to take part in the 2019 count in the field is asked to bring binoculars and a field guide and to dress appropriately for weather conditions.
The annual Oak Hill Christmas Bird Count is held in conjunction with the Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, now in its 120th year.
For more information on the local count, call Jones at the number listed above.
For more on Audubon, visit www.audubon.org.