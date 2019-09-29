As the crisp fall air moves in and the leaves begin to change, it’s almost time for competition to take over the streets of Beckley.
The 29th annual Chili Night will take place Oct. 5 from 8 to 5:30 p.m. along the streets of downtown Beckley.
Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events, says she’s expecting 60 different chilis represented at this year’s event.
Forty participants will whip up their best pot of chili hoping to be the grand prize winner.
In addition to 40 traditional chili recipes, some participants will be making spicy and specialty pots of chili including vegetarian, white chicken chili, barbecue, green, pork and alligator jerky chili.
There are 14 new competitors participating this year.
“Our committee is grateful for the community’s support of this event,” Moorefield said. “The chili participants put a lot of effort into making their chili and decorating the booths.”
The competition includes restaurants, nonrestaurant businesses, organizations and some everyday folks.
Panels of celebrity judges will select their favorite chili in four categories, plus the most unique specialty chili and best tasting spicy chili.
The public gets to vote for People’s Choice with coins distributed at admission.
This year’s Chili Night will also feature 30 additional booths selling food options like pepperoni rolls, roasted corn, kettle corn, funnel cakes, barbecue and baked goods, among others.
“There’s so many different chilis to try,” Moorefield said. “But if you don’t like chili, there are lots of other food vendors, entertainment and vendors with games and information. It’s a great fall festival to come out and enjoy whether you like chili or not.”
Admission is $5 and includes five sample tickets and a voting coin.
Tickets booths will be open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Neville Street near Jim Word Memorial Park and at United Bank on Main Street.
Advance tickets can be purchased a week prior to the event at select Beckley locations including the Youth Museum, Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, Historic Black Knight Municipal Park and City Hall. These locations will accept cash or card.
Event ticket booths will accept cash only.
“Even with advance tickets, attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7 p.m. on event day as chili supplies go fast,” Moorefield said.
“The money raised from ticket sales assists our committee to be able to offer events throughout the year,” she added.
Winners of this year's chili night will be announced at 8 p.m. at the Federal Plaza on Heber Street.
Organizers of the event request that attendees do not bring pets, skateboards or coolers.
Police are requesting all minors under age 15 be accompanied by an adult.
Chili Night is organized by the Beckley Events Committee and the City of Beckley.
For more information, visit www.beckley.org or Beckley Events on Facebook.
SIDEBAR:
Beckley Chili Night Calendar of Events
Saturday, Oct. 5
Jim Word Memorial Park Gazebo
5 p.m. Saylor and Jayden Miller
6:30 p.m. Buddy Allen and Cheat River Band
Main Street Stage
5 p.m. Piney Creek Canyon Band
7 p.m. The Untrained Professionals
Shoemaker Square
5 p.m. The New Gospel Singaleers
6:30 p.m. Quiet Enough
Neville Street
Academy of Creative Arts
Jim Word Memorial Park Parking Lot
4-9 p.m. Myers Amusements carnival rides
WVU Tech on Neville Street
Activities on their plaza and buildings
Federal Plaza on Heber Street
7:50 p.m. Mia Bailey
8 p.m. Awards Ceremony
*Several booths plan to offer music and encourage line dancing