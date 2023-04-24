Fayette County Park in Beckwith will be an extra busy place on Thursday and Friday of this week.
The annual Project: Adventure will unfold April 27-28 at the county park, providing a plethora of free activities for fourth- and fifth-grade students in the county.
Megan Weatherford, a Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB staffer, is among the many volunteers who provide the backbone for Adventure: Fayette County's Project: Adventure program. Adventure: Fayette County is an offshoot of the Fayette Prevention Coalition geared to "facilitating activities to build a brighter future for our youth." The ICE (Integrated Community Engagement) Collaborative is also a main partner of the program.
Aiding in the ongoing programs are local municipalities, the Fayette County Board of Education, and numerous local volunteers and businesses.
For more on Adventure: Fayette County and its efforts, visit https://www.adventurefayette.org/.
"We're working now to get things ready, doing bags and getting T-shirts ready and packing," Weatherford said Monday.
All of the fourth- and fifth-graders in Fayette County, including some home-schooled children, can participate, she noted. About 900 students are expected this week.
"Fourth-graders that will be there Thursday have never experienced it," she said. "The fifth-graders that will be there Friday, they've experienced it before, so they know what to expect."
Weatherford says the program can create positive outcomes on several fronts.
"It's just to let the kids know what's in their back yard, what's right here to do, the amazing things they can participate in," she said. It also helps "to create healthy habits, maybe for them to find a passion of something maybe they didn't know they could do right here in their area, in their hometown."
Thursday and Friday will feature a steady stream of activities in which to participate. A wide range of offerings will include kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, a slackline, drama, planting, disc golf, bowling, fishing, survival skills, bikes and skateboards, and yoga.
"They get to experience hands-on things all day," Weatherford explained. "It's not just them sitting and listening to someone talk to them, but they're doing stuff all day."
Students will arrive on their respective days in the 8 to 9 a.m. range, and they will be on site at the park until about 2:30 p.m.
Their schools will provide lunch, Weatherford said, and volunteers' lunch will be provided through Domino's and Pies and Pints.
"I think it's a great opportunity for the kids to be able to get out and do this, because some of them might not ever have the chance," said Weatherford, adding that the day may be something they can look back on fondly in later years and perhaps get their children involved in similar activities.
Tentative stations for Project: Adventure as of earlier this week included:
• Station 1 (dining hall) — Coda Revive; Warm Hands Warm Hearts (bounce house, hungry hippos, etc.)
• Station 2 (recreation hall) — Coda Mountain Academy (music, Legos, art); Fayette Theater Drama Camp; Honeysuckle Hill
• Station 3 (Pond A) — Adventures on the Gorge (kayak); Mountain Surf Paddle Sports (standup paddleboard); Rocky Mountain Rafts; disc golf
• Station 4 (Pond B) — Pinheads Bowling Center (youth league); fishing; slackline; New River Survival
• Station 5 — Active Southern WV agility course; Library Art Station (Shelter 5); Summit (bikes and skateboards at Shelter 9); yard games; basketball; soccer
• Station 6 (Shelter 6) — Royal (scooters); Ga-Ga Ball (9 square); New River Yoga.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
