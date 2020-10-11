Wyoming County officials believe a generation has been lost to illegal drug abuse. Parents find it impossible to guide their addicted children and, by the same token, addicted parents cannot adequately supervise and provide care for their children.
Currently, nearly 80 percent of grandparents are raising their grandchildren –
a direct result of the county’s ongoing drug problem.
While the federal government has stepped up efforts to curb prescription drug abuse across the nation and significantly reduced the number of widely-available prescription pain killers, substances such as methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, and fentanyl have replaced them, explained Prosecutor Mike Cochrane.
These substances are easy to obtain, cheaper, and it is easier to overdose while abusing them, according to Sheriff Randy Brooks.
School system employees deal with the traumatic impact of illegal substance abuse on the county’s children every day – from abuse to truancy, from hunger to homelessness.
“Drugs have a direct and long term impact on children,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent. “There can be neglect, food insecurity, abuse, abandonment, and many forms of childhood trauma.
“The impact of drug abuse fans out for the child and the entire family.
“While there is not one dynamic that must be typically addressed, each situation is unique, but the school system does see some commonalities: behavior issues, attention issues, developmental delays, and even physical challenges,” she said.
“While these issues are not the only issues, they are common.
“The school system works with each family to meet the needs of each child.
“Additionally, families are faced with the care of the children. About 80 percent of grandparents in Wyoming County are raising their grandchildren,” Cline explained.
“We even see great grandparents raising great grandchildren.
“This family dynamic is generally a very loving environment, but it does come with a variety of challenges for everyone.”
Numerous discipline problems can also be traced, directly or indirectly, to drug use, she said.
“There has been a significant uptick in vaping in our schools, which may not be considered illicit, but can still be used for paraphernalia for drugs and is itself addictive,” Cline noted. “The Board of Education has zero tolerance for vaping and, of course, any drug use or possession.”
Truancy is another direct result of drug abuse.
“The indirect impact of drugs on students comes from their lack of security and support, if drugs are pervasive in the home,” Cline said.
“There are so many obstacles that children face when they come from drug addicted homes. They may lack dental, medical, or basic care that they need. Clothing, school supplies, or food may not be available to children whose homes are impacted by drugs.
“The lack of structure, role models, and basic modeling of positive behaviors is sometimes just not there for these children.
“Children suffer in a multitude of ways due to the impact of drugs.
“In a drug impacted home, often education and academic achievement are not priorities at all.
“Children often have to take care of themselves,” Cline said. “Many times they may not have basic hygiene materials like shampoo, soap, toothpaste, etc., available. They may not be able to wash their clothes. They may not have shoes or things that help them feel ready to attend school.
“Additionally, they may have to be self-reliant, to get themselves up for school, and carry the full load of responsibilities for themselves,” she said.
Currently, the school system has 60 homeless students, with the majority a result of drug abuse.
“The tight knit family unit that our area has always cultivated helps this statistic, as grandparents take children to raise so many times.”
To help address student needs, no matter the cause, the county now has a Communities in Schools facilitator in every school. A national initiative to boost graduation rates, Communities in Schools is a pet project of West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice and is designed to bring community resources into the schools, directly serving students.
“Communities in Schools has had a tremendous impact on the well being, attendance, and achievement of our students,” Cline emphasized. “Every school in Wyoming County now has a Communities in Schools facilitator embedded in the school.
“This program seeks students who are at risk, in any regard, and finds resources that the child needs. Whether it’s clothes, food, dental care, medical care, or just an available contact person every day, the goal is to help,” she emphasized.
“Communities in Schools takes each child’s needs, individually, and helps them overcome any obstacles and find success.”
A child’s lack of hope is another painful result of drug abuse, Cline believes.
“One of the primary and devastating consequences of drug impacted lives for children is the lack of hope.
“Children often see no way out of where they are and the circumstances they face.
“This lack of hope is such an impairment to their development, if left alone,” she emphasized.
“Wyoming County Schools works hard to help every single employee really see the need for our children to have a sense of hope, every day. We work to create loving, structured, nurturing, academically challenging, and happy schools, where children can reach their full potential and have hope.
“We take our sacred service to children very seriously.
“The last 15 years or so have seen the onslaught of drugs and their consequences for the children of our county,” Cline said. “A huge wave of destruction, due to drugs, washed over our children during the last 15 years, but we are beginning to see this wave settle.
“The problem still exists, but it has leveled, somewhat, and our school system has gotten support services and a strong mindset in place to help our children, no matter what.”