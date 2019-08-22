Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s Youth Education Program will present the Smucker’s PB&J Café production of “The Adventures of Peter Rabbit and His Friends” in the coming days.
Written by Joseph Robinette, the play is based on the stories of Beatrix Potter and is entertaining and educational.
A sensory-friendly performance, which is also a pay-what-you-can event, will begin Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to provide a safe, judgment-free environment for children and adults with sensory input disorders, autism or other developmental, cognitive and physical disabilities. For those performances, GVT lowers the speaker volume, keeps the lights on and eliminates any special lighting effects, including strobe lights. No food will be served during the Sunday performance.
Regular performances will run the following Monday through Wednesday. Each of those performances will begin at 6:30 p.m., and child tickets will include a meal. Tickets are $12.
For additional information or to buy tickets, call GVT’s box office at 304-645-3838, visit www.gvtheatre.org or drop by the theatre, 1038 Washington St. East, Lewisburg.
Tina Alvey