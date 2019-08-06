PRINCETON — A 10-year-old boy had severe head injuries and a broken arm Tuesday after he took his family’s car without permission and drove it for almost three miles before crashing into a pick-up truck on New Hope Road.
Mercer County 911 was alerted about 10:41 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash on New Hope Road near the intersection with Charwood Avenue. A Nissan Sentra had crashed almost head-on with a Chevrolet 2500 HD Silverado pick-up truck. The driver’s side of the Sentra was severely damaged and the Silverado’s left front tire was broken off.
Deputy L.L. Addair of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigated and learned that the Sentra’s driver was a 10-year-old boy. The boy, who was alone in the car, had taken it without permission.
The Sentra was traveling south on New Hope Road when it lost control and struck the pickup truck head-on, Addair stated.
Checking the global positioning system (GPS) on his cellphone, Addair said the boy, who had been driving for about 5 minutes, had traveled approximately 2.6 miles from Tumbleweed Street off of Guard Road, which is along New Hope Road near Princeton.
The boy’s parents called Mercer 911 and reported him and the car missing soon after the crash, Addair stated. The boy’s name was not released Tuesday.
The boy was transported to Princeton Community Hospital. Addair said he had severe head injuries and a broken arm.
Units of the Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Deputy C.K. Lester also worked on the crash investigation.
Traffic in both lanes of New Hope Road was halted while the wreckage was being cleared away.