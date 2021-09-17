Correctly buckling a child into a car seat can make all the difference in whether that child survives a car accident.
“If a child is improperly buckled into a safety seat, that can cause more injury than if they were not in a car seat,” explained Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison.
“It is very important a child is buckled in properly,” Ellison emphasized.
Gov. Jim Justice proclaimed Sept. 19-25, as Child Passenger Safety Week in an effort to educate parents/caregivers about the importance of correctly choosing, installing, and using car seats, booster seats, and seat belts.
Parents and grandparents who have questions about the proper way to install a child safety seat and/or how to place a child in the seat are urged to visit the county Sheriff’s Department, Ellison said.
The Sheriff’s Department has two officers specially trained in child car seat safety. Those interested should call beforehand to make sure one of the officers is available, Ellison said.
“With school in session and sports underway, I know life is busy for many West Virginia families,” Justice said in a prepared press release. “I encourage you to take an hour or so out of this safety week to double and triple check your child’s car seat or booster seat. Make sure our most precious cargo is as safe as can be.”
The proclamation was requested by the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, which is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the national observation for Child Passenger Safety Week.
“We know parents and caregivers have a lot on their plates, so we hope that Child Passenger Safety Week will provide an opportunity for parents and caregivers to take a little time to ensure their child is as safe as possible when in a car, truck, van or SUV,” said Amy Boggs, Child Passenger Safety Program coordinator for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“Tragically, two children under 13 years of age were killed every day in 2019 in the U.S. while riding in vehicles,” Boggs said.
“No parent ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to a child’s safety.
“Parents, don’t think you know, know you know that your kids are secured correctly in their car seats,” Boggs emphasized.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that nearly half, 46 percent, of car seats are misused.
Using size- and age-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce these deaths, Boggs said.
“More than one-third of children 12 and younger who died in crashes in 2019 while riding in cars, pickups, vans, and SUVs were not properly secured – whether in a car seat or with a seat belt. Many of those kids could have survived if they had been properly secured in the vehicle,” Boggs noted.
From 2015 to 2019, there were 1,709 “tweens” (children 8 to 14 years old) killed in passenger vehicles and, in 2019 alone, the 8- to 12-year-old age group had the highest number of fatalities (229) among children in passenger vehicles.
It is critical that parents and caregivers ensure that, if a child is too large or too old for a car seat, they are first put into a booster seat until the seat belt can fit correctly, according to Boggs.
There is also a deadly misconception that a certain type of vehicle may offer greater protection for a child. In 2019, 47 percent of unrestrained children killed in vehicle crashes were riding in vans, followed closely by SUVs (42 percent), and light trucks (42 percent).
Children are safest when correctly secured in the right car seat or booster seat for their size – no matter the vehicle type. No matter how safe you think your vehicle may be, it is never safe, nor legal, to let your child ride unbuckled, Boggs said.
Parents/guardians should also register car seats and booster seats with the seat manufacturer in order to be notified in the event of a recall.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by the particular seats. It’s the best way to keep them safe, according to officials.
Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether.
After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat, a child should be placed in a booster seat until she or he is tall enough to fit in a seat belt properly.
Booster seats are an essential step between car seats and seat belts. These transitional seats position the seat belt so it fits properly over the stronger parts of your child’s body. Don’t feel pressured to put a child in a seat belt too soon, officials warn.
If a child is ready to use a seat belt, ensure the seat belt fits correctly.
Child Passenger Safety Week ends with National Seat Check Saturday on Sept. 25. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program facilitates Child Passenger Safety year-round with fitting stations across West Virginia which are staffed with nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who have been specifically trained on child car seat installation and other safety measures. To find the nearest fitting station, visit www.dmv.wv.gov/cps.
Officers also check child safety seats during routine traffic stops, Ellison said.
The Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement law in West Virginia, which means law enforcement officers can ticket the driver if a child is not properly restrained in an approved child safety seat.
All individuals in the front seat must use a seat belt.
Back seat passengers under the age of 18, must be in a federally-approved child safety seat, according to West Virginia code.
Ellison offered the following tips to protect children in car seats, noting that age, weight, and height are all variables for child safety seats:
l From birth to one year of age, or up to 20 pounds, children should be in a rear-facing infant safety seat in the back seat of the vehicle. Rear-facing seats are designed to support the baby’s head, neck and back and to reduce stress to the neck and spinal cord in the event of a crash.
l From one to four years, or 20 pounds to about 40 pounds, children should be in a forward-facing child safety seat, with a harness, for toddlers at least one year old and weighing at least 20 pounds. A forward-facing car seat has a harness and tether that limits the child’s forward movement during a crash.
l From four to eight years: Booster seats are for children under four feet, nine inches tall. A booster seat is designed to hold the child so the lap and shoulder belt fit properly. The lap belt should be low and tight across the hips and the shoulder belt should fit across the chest and not rest on the stomach area or against the neck or face.
l Children age eight and older: Seat belts should be used for all children taller than four feet, nine inches.
l All children under 12 years of age are required to ride in the back seat, according to state law.
For more information, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats.