Wallace 'Eddie' Boyd, 76 of Kilsyth, WV passed away 09-10-2021. Born 05-21-1945, son of the late Woodrow and Beulah Boyd. Survived by his sister Grace Ann Shaffer, niece Terri Johnson and many cousins and friends. Graveside service Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. at High Lawn Memorial Park.