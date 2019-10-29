lewisburg — For the month of November, the Child and Youth Advocacy Center (CYAC) is asking law enforcement and friends across the Greenbrier Valley to stop shaving.
This will be part of their fall fundraiser, “No Shave for the Brave,” where money raised will help child victims of abuse across Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties.
The CYAC is a child-friendly facility with staff that works to provide children and families professional, compassionate care in order to reduce the trauma often experienced by children that are victims of abuse. Families are seen regardless of their ability to pay for services.
Last year, the CYAC served over 300 children.
CYAC provides services to children and families in Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties. These services include: forensic interviews, family advocacy, therapy and community education.
Registration is open for individuals to join in the challenge and grow out their beards. For those that want to participate, donate, or sponsor a participating law enforcement officer, visit https://give.everydayhero.com/us/no-shave-for-the-brave. Cash or check donations may be mailed to the CYAC at 112 Courtney Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
No Shave for the Brave is open to the public. Contact the CYAC with questions at 304-645-4668 or visit https://give.everydayhero.com/us/no-shave-for-the-brave for more information.