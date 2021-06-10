Child abuse charges have been lodged against a Fayette County man for an alleged April incident.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department received a referral from Child Protective Services regarding a potential child abuse case having occurred in the Charlton Heights area. Investigations indicate that the suspect committed physical abuse upon a juvenile in April 2021.
Gregory Lee McCann of Charlton Heights is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. His bond was set at $25,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.
Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." You may also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.