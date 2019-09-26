When Chase Barton was 5 years old, his father Dave Barton took him to his first car auction.
The simple day of quality time between a father and his son ended up influencing Chase’s entire future.
Growing up, Chase said his father worked as a salesman, manager and partner for various dealerships in Beckley and Princeton and was highly respected in both areas for his craft.
To Dave, going to a car auction was a routine pastime, but to young Chase, it was the beginning of something much bigger.
“That was when I got started,” Chase shared, thinking back on the experience. “That helped drive my love for the business and that experience, even at such a young age, is something I remember vividly.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
“From then on, I was hooked. All I wanted to do was be with dad and every chance I got I was with him, learning as much about cars and the business as I could. I never wanted anything else. We were always together.”
Even when they weren’t in the shop or at the dealership, the pair could be found enjoying a NASCAR race — another hobby they shared.
Although he spent many hours as a child learning the ropes of the business from his father, Chase officially began his career when he became a sales consultant at Hometown Subaru.
He was only a junior in high school, and, at the time, Dave was the general manager of the dealership.
After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, Chase went on to earn an accounting degree from Concord University in Athens.
“I still stuck with the car business,” he said. “I did night classes in college while working for Mid-State Chevrolet as a finance manager during the day.”
After graduating, Barton continued as a finance manager for many years before he and his father decided to start a business of their own.
“In this business, you put in a lot of hours and we figured as many hours as we were both putting in, we would just do it for ourselves. With dad’s history in the business and his reputation we always had a lot of loyal clients.”
In January 2013, Barton and his father opened Barton Premium PreOwned Vehicles in Beckley — a professional accomplishment that both men cherished.
“It was extremely rewarding to be able to say that you did it for yourself and to see yourself make it, but it was especially rewarding that I got to do it alongside my dad and to be with him through the whole thing.”
While working side-by-side with his father, Chase learned more than he ever thought possible — not just about vehicles, but also about how to be an honest man.
“I enjoyed my education at Concord, but there’s something to be said about on-the-job training, especially with it coming from dad... Some of the best things I learned from him were to never be afraid to take a chance, to do what’s right by people, and to always trust your instincts.”
Following the passing of his father in October 2015, Chase took those lessons with him to King Coal Chevrolet in March when he accepted the position of general manager.
Chase, now 32, recently celebrated three years as general manager. He said he revisits his father’s wisdom daily.
“I always find myself thinking, ‘What would he do?,’ with various situations and sometimes I pick up the phone and dial his number to ask even though I know he won’t answer.
“He was always a man of principle. He believed that you do what’s right even if it isn’t the cool thing to do, and he taught me to always stand by my principles and values and let those guide me.”
Chase said that when he has children of his own, he would love nothing more than to continue the family legacy and pass down all the lessons his father taught him over the years.
“The thought of continuing his legacy brings me a lot of joy. The connection you get is so strong because there is nobody better to learn from than a father or a grandfather.”
l l l
King Coal Chevrolet Co. is a Chevrolet dealership located at 1508 Main St. E. in Oak Hill. The company has been operating since 1935 and sells both new and used vehicles.
For more information, visit kingcoalchevy.com.