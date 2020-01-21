Barbara Charles, president of the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), said she is not the co-chair of any political campaign – no matter what any Facebook page of a Beckley mayoral candidate says.
Charles, who has served as president of the local NAACP for about two years, contradicts a Jan. 4 post by Jim Wills – a candidate for Beckley mayor – on his campaign page and a separate personal Facebook page.
"Ladies and Gentlemen, please join me in thanking these awesome and committed individuals for jumping into the fire with me," the Jan. 4 post reads. "I have appointed ... Campaign Manager, Ms. Erica Fox; Co-Chair, Ms. Barbara Charles."
The announcement was reposted on Monday to the candidate's personal Facebook page.
Wills along with incumbent Rob Rappold and Danielle Stewart have filed for the city mayor's race. The filing deadline is midnight this Saturday.
The NAACP, a 501C-4 organization, is prohibited from engaging in partisan politics and must steer of endorsements.
"I don't have the time" to work on a political campaign, she said. "I don't know who put it out there. I don't know nothing about this, until all of the sudden people start calling me as to questions about this and that."
The Human Rights Council of the City of Beckley had also issued a statement that it was not associated with Wills' campaign.
Wills' posts have caused an uproar, sparking calls to Charles from NAACP members, local media and various politically active people in the community, including Carol Workman of West Virginia Women's March, Charles said.
"I said, 'Who is he?'" Charles said. "Is he that important?"
Wills and his campaign manager, Erica Fox, both said Tuesday that Charles is the co-chair of Wills' campaign.
According to Wills, he and Charles were introduced through an acquaintance and had their first contact on Dec. 3.
"We met with Ms. Charles a few days later, and she just wanted to get to know who I was, wanted to know about my campaign," said Wills. "She certainly laid out ideas and initiatives she thought we needed to focus on.
"Of course, she had an interest into what I was focusing on for the black community in Beckley."
Wills said he helped Charles find a venue and to procure food, drink and a Santa Claus for a Toys for Tots event.
"Within a week or so, she said, 'Jim, do you have a campaign manager?' " Wills reported.
Wills said he told Charles he had just tabbed Fox as his campaign manager. He said Charles "inserted herself into some things" and that she has attended two of three campaign events since Jan. 3.
Wills did not identify a time or occasion that Charles accepted a position of co-chair from him but said that, following a meeting at Panera Bread, Charles knew she was co-chair.
"When she first contacted me to introduce herself, she specifically said, 'I understand that you are chair, and that I'm co-chair," said Fox.
According to Wills, Charles made it clear that the NAACP was not endorsing him.
"That was understood by all of us," Wills said. "To my knowledge, there's nothing we've said anywhere, on social media, where I've said or anybody has said that the NAACP has endorsed us."
Charles told The Register-Herald that she met with Wills but had never agreed to be a chair of his campaign.
She said she was planning an event around Thanksgiving to benefit Toys for Tots.
Charles said she told Wills about several projects the NAACP supports, including an effort to stop gun violence in the city and a program aimed at getting 100 bikes and helmets to hand out to local kids by May 2020.
Charles said the issues of gun violence and poverty are more important than what she characterized as Facebook rumors., which she likened to "looking at a soap opera."
She stated that mayoral candidate Danielle Stewart had reached out to her on Monday during an NAACP event at Central Baptist Church in order to learn more about her group's concerns.
"The concerns of mine are with my community," she said. "The discrimination that occurs here, the shooting that's going on here.
"I'm not in nobody's campaign. The NAACP does not endorse."
She emphasized that, as a private citizen, she has a right to vote and support whom she wishes as a candidate.
•••
Wills has received criticism from some in the city's black community, including former Beckley Common Councilman Ron Booker and Beckley Realtor Brian Brown, for a post made to a virtual yard sale page in August 2018.
The post, made to "Beckley Mancave Yardsale" from Will's personal account, offered a Ku Klux Klan belt buckle and a Nazi ring for sale. The belt buckle featured a hooded figure holding a book and a flag, while a Christian cross burned at its feet. The buckle was listed as a "collector belt buckle." The asking price was $135.
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) identifies the KKK as a hate group. The Klan formed in the Deep South in 1865 in resistance to a movement by the federal government to give equal opportunity to black Americans, who had just been freed from slavery.
Wills said on Tuesday that he now realizes how publishing a picture of the buckle could cause racial division. He denied that he meant to be racist or to offend black citizens, who make up 22 percent of Beckley's population.
He said he did not buy the belt buckle to make a profit from America's racist past.
"Never did I try to profit from it," said Wills.
"I'm (now) in the game of politics," he said. "My sensitivity levels are up.
"I understand, I hear things, I see things through many different eyes, many different means," Wills explained. "But the day this came about, it was a sudden event. I had no aspiration of even thinking about getting in the race.
"I would apologize to anyone in the community who's offended by my action," he said. "But by the same token, we should be just as concerned about the ring. Millions of people died in this country, in this world, because of the Holocaust.
"So the thing is, I'm not proud of any of that. I don't endorse any of that.
"(The KKK) was not something that I condone," he said. "There are people all across this nation, though, that buy and sell relics of history, whether it's a reflection of Martin Luther King Day or whether it's a reflection of the Holocaust, or whatever the case may be, there are people who do that.
"Because you collect it or sell it doesn't mean you condone that."
•••
Wills told The Register-Herald that the City of Beckley had promised the local NAACP funding for men to take "latchkey" kids camping but had instead given $20,000 to Beckley PRIDE, a local gay rights group which held a parade and picnic in the summer of 2019.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold reported Tuesday that PRIDE has received no funds from the city.
A Jan. 4 post from Wills' Facebook page stated, "Yesterday, I spent almost 2 hours on the phone with the local NAACP President (also the co-chair on this campaign) who has voiced the concerns and needs of this group and organizations to the current administration.
"They are turning a blind eye," the post reads. "In fact, it goes a step further.
"They were promised a $10,000 check. ... When it came time to pick up the check, they were told the money is now going to a different group.
"Where is the outrage over this?"
Rappold said the discussion with Charles was part of a roundtable discussion with black community leaders and city officials that the city held in mid-2019 to address black citizens' concerns.
He said the city agreed, if the local NAACP board provided documentation and a W-9 form, to reimburse the NAACP $10,000 after an event planned by Charles' group and others. He said that the city did not receive the reimbursement request from the local board but from the national NAACP.
It is not city policy to deal with national chapters, he said.
"It's a new day," he said. "We've got auditors looking over our shoulders.
"If you're spending taxpayer funds, you'd better be darn sure have your ducks lined up and your justification and paperwork in place."
Charles said she was notified by national NAACP representatives that her group would not get the funding but was not notified of the reason.
Rappold said the city did not give money to Beckley PRIDE but allowed them to use the Beckley Intermodal Gateway for an event.
Beckley PRIDE organizer Christina Baisden said the group got no money from the city.
•••
Facebook posts from Wills' page in 2019 expressed opposition to a nondiscrimination ordinance the city's Common Council was considering. The ordinance, which passed, expanded civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community.
"We wanted to see him retract his statement that he will repeal it," said Baisden on Tuesday evening. "When he says he's going to repeal it when he comes into office, that's huge."
Wills said on Tuesday that the ordinance should have been put to a vote of the citizens and that pastors and business owners should have been "educated" on the matter prior to its passage. He said he would not seek to overturn the LGBTQ ordinance if he were elected mayor.
"I have no intention to go in, start anything, to try to change anything, as far as non-discrimination," he said during the interview.