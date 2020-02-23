Charles Davis, D.O., named WVSOM Alumni of the Year

lewisburg — West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) leaders have said that 2020 is a year of vision for the medical school, so it’s fitting that an ophthalmologist would be recognized for his outstanding service to his alma matter.
Charles Davis, D.O., a WVSOM Class of 1982 graduate, was named the 2020 Distinguished Alumni of the Year during the WVSOM Alumni Association’s annual Mid-Winter Osteopathic Seminar in Charleston.
The physician is a WVSOM Board of Governors member, has been recognized by his peers for inclusion in Best Doctors in America for three consecutive years and has been awarded Teacher of the Year by ophthalmology residents.
The osteopathic physician held back tears while accepting his award, stating that because of exceptional leadership by recent WVSOM presidents, he has been able to immerse himself in service to the school.
“Because of (President Emeritus) Mike Adelman, I’ve learned so much about this institution and what a special place it really is,” Davis said. “There are medical schools across the country, but the camaraderie, uniqueness and family atmosphere of this institution is beyond words.”
He also stated how important it was to him as the past Board of Governors chair to have been involved in the selection process of James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., as the school’s current president.
“This school is in good hands,” he said.
Robert Holstein, D.O., a 1979 alumnus, presented the award to Davis. Holstein referenced a commercial about a surgeon whose work is just “OK.”
“All across the nation we have quality physicians who are graduates of WVSOM,” he said. “The recipient of this award is more than ‘just OK.’ This person is a remarkable teacher, leader and mentor and an excellent physician and member of the alumni association.”
One of the submissions nominating Davis for the award stated that he “is an outstanding representative of WVSOM who inspires excellence in others and brings honor to the school.”
In addition to his many professional achievements and accolades, Davis is committed to community service locally and internationally. He has frequently donated his time, knowledge and finances in medical service trips to developing nations including Mozambique, Jamaica and Haiti. He also participates in “Sight for Soldiers,” providing free LASIK surgery for members of the U.S. military on active duty.
Davis is a physician at Davis Eye Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Colleges of Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery. He is a WVSOM Alumni Association life member and one of the top 10 lifelong contributors to the WVSOM Foundation.
Davis is a native of Wheeling, W.Va. Before attending WVSOM, he graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology in 1978. After medical school, he completed a rotating internship, an internal medicine residency and an ophthalmology residency at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He and his wife, Barbara, have three children.
The WVSOM Alumni Association established the Distinguished Alumni of the Year award to annually recognize graduates who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional achievements.