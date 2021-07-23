It is Christmas in July as golfers from around the area come together to help two local charities.
The third annual Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association & Toys for Tots Benefit Golf Tournament was Friday, July 23, at Grandview Country Club in Beaver.Proceeds from the Tournament are to benefit Toys of Tots for Southern West Virginia and scholarship programs of the Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association.When the date was announced, very quickly afternoon sessions sold out. Morning sessions were opened up to accommodate requests to participate. Those quickly filled up as well with a total of 168 registered golfers.
Charity golf outing
