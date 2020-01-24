Charges filed against Greenbrier County commissioner

LEWISBURG — Greenbrier County Commissioner Mike McClung has been charged with three misdemeanors in connection with an incident at Greenbrier Valley Airport on Aug. 23.
Special Prosecutor Brian D. Parsons filed an information on Tuesday in the Greenbrier Circuit Clerk’s office alleging that McClung accessed a computer or computer network belonging to the airport, removed a computer hard drive and later made duplicates of that hard drive; that he possessed the data or program on the hard drive without permission or authorization; and that he possessed computer data, software, supplies or a computer program which he knew had been illegally obtained.
An information is similar to an indictment, in that both are formal documents that describe criminal charges against an individual. Unlike an indictment, however, an information does not require a vote by a grand jury. Neither document is a determination of guilt.
Speaking with The Register-Herald on the apron of the county courthouse in Lewisburg on Friday, McClung denied committing any crimes in the course of obtaining and copying the computer hard drive from an office at the airport. He had told the newspaper a couple of weeks after the incident that he had, indeed, taken and copied the hard drive, saying he believed both were “potential evidence” in an ongoing investigation targeting former airport officials.
“I copied (the potential evidence) and returned it,” he said at the time. “I did not tamper with it. I did not even view it.”
At any rate, McClung said on Friday, he not only had the right to turn over this “evidence of wrongdoing,” he actually had the legal responsibility to do so. In support of that assertion, he cited chapter 7 of the West Virginia State Code, which outlines the duties, powers and responsibilities of county commissioners.
“For a sitting county commissioner to copy and return immediately — sending copes to a special prosecutor immediately — is not grounds for any charges,” McClung maintained.
The special prosecutor to whom McClung referred is Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Mauzy. McClung said Mauzy’s investigation into former airport officials is not connected to him in any way.
“As far as the computer services, data, information, etc., I don’t know to this day what was on that hard drive,” McClung said. “It should have already been with the special prosecutor (Mauzy), but when I found it, it was unsecured. When evidence is not secured, and there’s an investigation going on, someone had to do something.”
The case against McClung has been assigned to Greenbrier County Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Dent.
