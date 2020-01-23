Changing of the guard underway in Greenbrier Magistrate Court

LEWISBURG — With the senior magistrate deciding to retire after nearly 28 years on the bench and one of her colleagues having already resigned at the end of his 19th year of service, the Greenbrier County Magistrate Court will undergo a nearly unheard-of shakeup with this year’s election cycle.
Chief Magistrate Brenda J. Smith confirmed in a telephone interview with The Register-Herald on Thursday that she will not pursue an eighth term in office as she approaches her 68th birthday.
“It’s time to quit,” she said.
Once she leaves office, Smith said she’s going to concentrate on enjoying herself for a while.
“I’ll probably volunteer and maybe do some work part-time,” she conceded, but said for now, “I’m just going to have fun.”
For much of her tenure, Smith has held the distinction of being the only lawyer in the state serving as a magistrate, although others have come and gone on occasion.
“I wanted to live and work here, and this job gave me the ability to do that,” the Lewisburg native said.
By choosing to enter public service, she followed in the footsteps of her late father, Edgar Lewis Smith, who was Greenbrier County’s prosecuting attorney for 27 years.
As of close of business Thursday, with two days remaining in the filing period for the May 12 election that will determine Smith’s successor, only one candidate — former Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputy Kirby Hanson — had filed for the Division 3 seat Smith has held for so long.
Relinquishing his Division 1 magistrate position at midnight Dec. 31, another former law enforcement officer, Charles D. “Doug” Beard, simultaneously announced via a Facebook post that his intention was to launch a run for sheriff.
In that same post, Beard said, “It has been both an honor and privilege to have served the citizens of the 11th Judicial Circuit, mainly Greenbrier County.”
He explained in the post that his anticipated run for sheriff prompted his early retirement from the bench. However, Beard had not yet filed for any Greenbrier County office as of close of business Thursday.
Three candidates have already filed for Beard’s Division 1 position. They are former Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover, attorney Martha J. Fleshman of Lewisburg and former Greenbrier Sheriff’s Deputy Sheriff Todd Williams.
Then-chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Dent appointed Fleshman to fill Beard’s unexpired term, effective Jan. 2. The appointment was made on Dec. 12.
The county’s other magistrate, Division 2’s Kimberly “Kim” Johnson, is thus far unopposed in her bid for re-election.
Like other West Virginia judicial races, magistrate contests are now nonpartisan, with the outcome decided in the May primary election rather than in November’s general election.
Candidates for West Virginia’s May primary must file no later than Saturday, Jan. 25.
