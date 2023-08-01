The Raleigh County Commission is looking to encourage the construction of tiny homes in the county following changes made to its planning and zoning ordinance.
The changes were approved Tuesday during a Raleigh County Commission meeting and reduced the minimum square footage for a single-family residence from 720 square feet to 500 square feet with a minimum width of 15 feet.
“We're encouraging people to stick build tiny homes,” said Billy Michael, Raleigh County assistant administrator. “What we're trying to discourage is people living in outbuildings because they're not built for human habitation. They won't stand the snow loads.”
In addition to clearing up some of the language and definitions in the ordinance, Michael said the county also approved two other notable changes that were previously reviewed and approved by the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission at a public meeting in July.
Michael said one of those changes removes a provision that formerly allowed RV parks in certain areas without a special permit.
He added that this ordinance was changed a few years ago after the county was approached by companies that were coming in to build gas pipelines.
“I think we made a mistake because we had a lot of pressure on us from the gas line guys, needing places to stay ... so what we did is we went back to the way it was before and said that any RV park in Raleigh County has to get a conditional use permit,” Michael said.
The final change to the planning and zoning ordinance adds nonprofits to the list of entities exempt from a specific requirement in the code which requires establishments with any public or off-street parking of more than 10 spaces to be paved.
Previously, only churches were exempt from this requirement.
The commission also approved updates to the county’s subdivision ordinance.
Michael said changes to the subdivision ordinance, which also went through the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission, involved clearing up some of the language and consolidating definitions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.