The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force reported Wednesday that Pipestem State Park will now begin preparing all meals for distribution to Greenbrier County’s students during the ongoing school closure. State government-owned kitchens across the state are providing food for school systems, according to the report.
The Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee and Greenbrier County Schools will continue to provide the local distribution network.
Next week’s multi-day meal packages will be distributed Wednesday at all of the county’s elementary schools except Rupert, whose distribution site is the MARVEL Center. Other distribution sites are the Renick Fire Hall, Williamsburg Community Center and Alvon United Methodist Church. All sites will be open from 3 to 6 p.m.
Bus deliveries of meals will be made between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Guard members who had been assisting with student meals in the county have been reassigned, the Task Force reported.
To request student meals, Greenbrier County residents should submit an online form at greenbriercountyschools.org no later than noon Monday. Those with no internet service may leave a message at 304-968-9519.
Tina Alvey