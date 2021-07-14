Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways cleared about a mile and a half stretch of sidewalks in Beaver on Wednesday, cleaning away 20 years of grassy growth and revealing a sidewalk beneath the green.
DOH crews said they started in Glen Morgan and cleared a mile and a half of sidewalk along the southbound lane of U.S. 19, or Ritter Drive.
The work is a step forward for the Gateways Project, an ongoing plan by Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, DOH, City of Beckley and Raleigh County Commission to improve the gateways into Beckley and Raleigh County, said the chamber's CEO, Michelle Rotellini.
"This most recent improvement generates excitement and pride," Rotellini said. "The citizens and business owners are proud of who we are as a region, and it shows them that we're interested in their success.
"There are leaders in both the private and public sector who are working together to sustain and grow our product, which will result in a stronger economy and better future for our children."
The projects focuses on beautifying the five entrances to the city. The first area of focus is from Ghent to Glen Morgan, where DOH crews were working Wednesday. The entrance serves visitors coming from Winterplace, Flat Top Lake, Glade Springs Resort, Grandview and Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
To date, said Rotellini, the chamber has worked in public-private partnerships to organize litter sweeps, clear overgrown vegetation and paint over graffiti on bridges and abandoned buildings. Earlier this week, they also repaired a guardrail.
"With Beckley-Raleigh County being the center of the New River Gorge National Park, the chamber's Gateways Committee made it a priority to focus on the look of the gateways into and out of the region," said Rotellini. "Park visitors and other outdoor enthusiasts flow from Sandstone Falls to Grandview to Fayetteville to enjoy the various aspects of the park.
"Raleigh County is the hub for lodging, dining and shopping," she added. "We felt it was important to beautify our community and promote attractive streetscapes that encourage increased patronage of local businesses and energize local business development."
She said the chamber took on the project because the organization promotes the development of new and expanded payrolls and works for a continuous "upgrading" of the community.
Rotellini added that the "Gateways Project" specifically focuses on the community that the chamber serves.
"Most of our targeted area was developed in the 1940s and 1950s and lacks visual appeal that attracts individuals to do business," she explained. "There is increased traffic into and out of Beckley-Raleigh County on a daily basis and tremendous potential for increasing patronage and property values by improving the appearance of the area."
She credited Division of Transportation Secretary Byrd White and DOH District Manager Joe Pack with improvement along the southern Route 19 week this week.
"A damaged guardrail was repaired, the Violet Lane bridge was repaired, cinders were cleared and the grass and sod that had overgrown the sidewalks throughout Beaver was removed," she said. "We are so excited about the benefit to local businesses and pedestrians.
"Improving the look of the little towns along this southern gateway was long overdue and shows support for the businesses operating there."
She said that foundation grant money has been awarded for the project but that much remains to be done for the beautification of all of the gateways.
"Additional funding will be needed to complete all phases of the project," she said. "The chamber's Gateways Committee will be holding a fundraiser in October to raise money for artisan murals that will promote 'Adventure Awaits' in Raleigh County.
"These murals will focus on the beauty of the Piney Creek Gorge and the fishing, hiking, climbing, rafting and ecological and historical content available to all that travel here."
Local businesses and land owners can help by improving the appearance of their business, she added.
Rotellini said that even a single business that is not well maintained negatively affects the appearance of an entire gateway.
"We are not asking you to do this alone," she added. "In coordination with county entities, unsightly areas around your business, for which you are not responsible, can be addressed.
"Now is the time for everyone to step up and make a difference."
She said those who would like to get involved may contact the chamber at 304-252-7328.