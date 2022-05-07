The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business Show 2022 at Tamarack Marketplace, kicking off on Thursday, May 19, from 5-7 p.m., with a Business After Hours sponsored by WOAY for member business representatives.
On Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., New River Community and Technical College will give visitors to the business show the opportunity to network with community businesses, experience Tamarack Marketplace and register to win prizes from exhibitor businesses. As of Thursday, there were 66 businesses registered for booths.
With a new $11 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, West Virginia University has become just the second university in the country to receive funding for a visual-sciences Center of Biomedical Research Excellence, according to WVU Today.
The COBRE grant will help WVU develop innovative ways to prevent, treat and slow the progression of vision problems that are currently incurable. That’s especially important for West Virginia, which has the second-highest rate of visual disability in the U.S.
The $11 million was awarded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a program of the NIH.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday a new collaborative initiative among WorkForce West Virginia, the West Virginia Community and Technical College System (WV CTCS) and Chemours, a chemical company with locations in the state. The partnership will provide the opportunity for more than 300 West Virginia Chemours employees to earn their associate degree by fall 2025.
West Virginia University at Parkersburg (WVUP) and Chemours developed the new incumbent worker training program to provide associate degrees for hourly employees at the Wood County site of Chemours.
Autumn Tooms Cyprès, currently the associate provost for lifelong learning at The University of Alabama at Birmingham, has been named founding dean of the new College of Applied Human Sciences at West Virginia University, the Office of the Provost announced Thursday. Her appointment will be effective June 30. Cyprès will also hold a faculty position in the College’s School of Education.
The new college is the result of a merger of the College of Education and Human Services and the College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences announced in May 2021 as part of the university’s academic transformation efforts.