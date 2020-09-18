The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Meet The Candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Arena.
Doors open at 6:30 a.m. with registration and a complimentary wrapped breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. Introductions wil be at 7 a.m. with the candidates taking the podium at 7:30 a.m.
"This is a local forum in the area that will give constituents the opportunity to meet their local candidates prior to the General Election on November 3,” Heather Ouimette, Chairperson for the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs committee, said.
“The Chamber is recognized as the voice of business for issues affecting the economic well-being and quality of life in the area” says Michelle Rotellini, President / CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “Our Meet The Candidates forum provides our local business community with an opportunity to learn about the candidates positions on major issues before the Nov. 3 election.”
Reserve your seat by contacting Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at 304-252-7328 or chamber@brccc.com