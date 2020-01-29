In an effort to highlight several member businesses, the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors is selling tickets for a chance to win a “Chamber Dining Experience.”
The experience includes dinner for two at each of the following Lewisburg restaurants in 2020:
l General Lewis Inn
l Hill and Holler
l Stardust Café
l The Asylum
l The French Goat
l The Local
l The Livery Tavern
The winner will be announced on Feb. 10.
Tickets are $25 each and can purchased (cash or check only) from any board member or chamber staffer. Call 304-645-2818 or email director@greenbrierwvchamber.org for additional information. Restrictions apply to certificates.
Tina Alvey