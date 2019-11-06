Chamber hosts eighth-grade Career Day at Marquee Cinemas

Eighth-grade students at Beckley Stratton Middle School and Shady Spring Middle School gathered on Tuesday morning at Marquee Cinemas for the annual Career Day informational fair, sponsored by Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Raleigh Schools and Marquee.
Since 2000, Guffy said, the event is set up by local business and professional leaders to open new horizons for Raleigh students. This year, 12 local businesses participated.
“Eighth-graders hear from 12 different business leaders about the careers they do, with hopes of a student coming to Career Day and learning a career they, maybe, didn’t know about,” Guffy said.
Guffy and Chamber Education Committee member and Raleigh Assessor Linda Sumner said that teens are likely to follow career paths that are familiar. That means that they choose jobs they have watched their parents, siblings or another relative or friend performing.
One goal of Career Day is to offer each eighth-grader an opportunity to find an appealing but unexplored career option.
“The hope is for students to learn about a career they had never considered and that had been unfamiliar to them before the fair,” said Guffy, “and to ask their counselors for more information.”
Sumner, a retired teacher who served 12 years on the West Virginia House of Delegates Education Committee, said that hosting the fair for eighth-grade students is timely.
“It opens them up to thinking about things, especially eighth grade, when they’re working on their four-year plan,” said Sumner. “It gives them time to think, ‘I can do something else,’ if they choose.
“As long as they think along those lines, they have time to go into that line of study.”
Career Day is an investment that the Chamber makes in education and the next generation.
“We need a prepared work force, and that’s what businesses look for when they come here,” said Sumner. “Our people are retiring, and we need to replace that, and so if we prepare our young people today, then we have a better work force tomorrow.”
Students purchased concessions at Marquee, which did not charge the Chamber a rental fee for hosting Career Day, said Guffy.
In addition to snacks, students got an entertaining look at “how not” and “how to” do a job interview.
Chamber Board of Directors Chairman Richard Jarrell, a local Chick-fil-A operator, and Ken Lilly of Pioneer Bank got laughs when they teamed up to teach students about job interviews.
Lilly dressed as “Needy Moe Dough,” a job applicant who wears a hoodie and pajama bottoms for a job interview with Jarrell. He admits that he has been arrested and tells Jarrell that he wants a job schedule that fits around his online gaming habit. His application is filled out “in a fresh box of 64 blue crayon.”
Later, he comes back as Lilly and shows the correct way to sit for an interview.
“(The kids) remember, to the chagrin of my wife,” Lilly said of the Moe Dough character. “Five or six years later, they come up and go, ‘Needy Moe Dough!’
“She shakes her head and says, ‘Another eighth-grader you’ve corrupted.’
“It’s memorable.”
Guffy said that eighth-grade students from other district middle schools attended Career Day last week.