Chamber: Eat take-out, buy gift cards, reschedule trips

Amidst a reported drop in local hotel bookings, closed dining rooms at Beckley restaurants and warnings from international and federal health officials about congregating in large groups, Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini is urging residents to support their local economy —even as they take steps to keep themselves safe from the threat of COVID 19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that all dine-in restaurants and bars, along with casinos and video lottery parlors in the state, would close as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, a disease the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a pandemic.
Justice made the announcement after the first case of COVID-19 in the state was confirmed, in the Eastern Panhandle.
To slow spread of the virus, national chain restaurants like Starbucks, McDonald's and Chick-fil-A had already closed dining rooms and kids' play areas but still offered food and beverages to go.
Other local restaurants are transitioning to exclusive curbside pick-up service, as a means of serving customers and keeping employees and the public safe.
All state restaurants, including locally owned restaurants, must now do the same.
For Rotellini, who is also co-owner of The Dish restaurant in Daniels, the closing of dining rooms is one that she feels on a personal level.
"I watched with sadness as my restaurant employees learned about the mandate," she said. "We all stood face-to-face with pained faces.
"In such uncertain and surreal times, my employees were looking to me for the answers I only partially had," Rotellini reported. "We don't know where this going to go, but, right now, we have to trust our health officials and government leaders."
Rotellini said service at The Dish will be pick-up and limited delivery, based on order amount and proximity. Lasagnas, soups and other family-sized meals may be ordered ahead and delivered.
"We have to do everything we can to take care of our customers and also provide at least partial income to our employees," she said.
The local economy has been adjusting to the changes over the past week, which happened with little time for business owners to plan, she reported.
"The COVID-19 is impacting local businesses," Rotellini said. "All event venues have experienced mass cancellation due to the restriction on gatherings of 50 or more.
"Hotels are losing room nights, due to travel restrictions. Banks, doctor offices and other professional offices are shortening hours to allow for extra cleaning and limit exposure," reported Rotellini on Tuesday.
Bars and restaurants are "seeing flat to decreasing sales," she added.
Rottelini said business owners are taking additional precautions by staggering employee work hours.
She urged local residents to take advantage of curbside pick-up, delivery and to buy gift cards as a way of supporting their local businesses and fellow West Virginians.
"Most front-line employees live paycheck to paycheck and won't be able to purchase necessities for their family without work," she said. "It's important, as consumers, that we find safe ways to support these businesses and their employees.
"COVID 19 is serious, and it's imperative that that we are all very seriously following the recommendations and restrictions set forth by our health and government officials," Rottelini said Tuesday. "As consumers, we should support the businesses who have taken the time to tell us how they are protecting our health and safety."
She urged the elderly, those who have recently traveled outside of the area and those with underlying health problems and compromised immune systems to stay inside their homes.
Relatives, friends and neighbors may help by picking up their medicine, food and personal items.
Rotellini reported that car repair, plumbing, electrical work, heavy equipment operation businesses were working as normal on Tuesday.
New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) officers reported that the federal government is offering protection for small business owners.
NRGRDA Deputy Director Jina Belcher said the U.S. Small Business Administration is providing low interest, federal disaster loans to help businesses support cash flow during the COVID-19 threat.
To qualify, the business may not have available credit at another lending institution.
The loans may be used to pay off fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses without other available credit sources. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75 percent.
Belcher said the federal government will provide the loans to West Virginia to help state businesses, based on a request by Gov. Jim Justice.
To help the state get its fair share of federal business loan funding, Belcher and NRGRDA Executive Director Joe Brouse are urging businesses to complete an economic impact form that the federal government requires. By completing the form, business owners will help the Governor's Office prove West Virginian's request for needed funding.
The form is available on the NRGRDA website link at nrgrda.org.
"We stand ready to assist businesses in filling out this form," said Belcher.
Additional information is available at 1-800-659-2955.
•••
On Tuesday, Visit Southern West Virginia Executive Lisa Strader reported that Raleigh County had seen a 10 percent boost in hotel bookings in 2019.
"Obviously, we don't know what this (COVID 19) is going to do to our 2020 numbers," she said. "We know it's going to hurt.
"We hope, once we weather the storm, that people are ready to travel.
"For our part, we want to encourage people to postpone or reschedule (travel), versus cancel."
Harper Road is situated at Exit 44, directly off the Interstate, making it a popular stop for motorists from West Virginia and other states for gasoline, food and hotel stays.
In 2019, the annual average occupancy rate in local hotels was 62 percent — a ten percent increase from the prior year, said Strader.
"It doesn't necessarily take in all the additional lodging, like airbnb, but it gives you an overall good idea of overall lodging," she added. "That doesn't mean our hotels are 62 percent full each month, but that's your average, 12-month cycle."
Strader reported Tuesday that hotel bookings across the state and in Raleigh County were down since the COVID 19 threat stalled travel.
"I do think we're already seeing the effects," she said.
She reiterated Rottelini's advice about supporting hotels and local restaurants.
"We're hoping people will buy gift certificates, regardless of what happens with dining," Strader said. "We're hoping to encourage people to still go to these restaurants.
"We need to keep as much economic flow going, as possible."
Strader said an option for families is to enjoy curbside pick-up service at their favorite local restaurant and to then visit a trail for a picnic.
If other hikers are present, she said social distancing rules of staying at least six feet away should be practiced.
"Being out in some of our parks, you should be able to have that social distancing, get a breath of fresh air and not feel like you have to stay completely in your house," Strader said.
•••
Rotellini said Tuesday that the Chamber is operating planned community events on a revolving schedule, as the COVID-19 impact on businesses and social gatherings continues.
The annual Meet the Candidates breakfast at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center is still set for April 8, 2020, but will not have a live audience. The event will be live broadcast on local radio and online instead.
The plan is contingent on whether candidates and the panel are comfortable with the meeting, she added.
"We're currently making calls to get feedback from participants," she said. "Holding the event is also pending several upcoming announcements that could cause a forced cancellation due to closures or quarantine restrictions."
The new date for the Chamber Gala, a first-year event that is an upscale of the annual awards dinner, will be established and sent out with invitations in the future, she reported.