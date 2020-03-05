A comprehensive beautification plan by the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and City of Beckley is taking shape this month along U.S. 19 in Raleigh County, thanks to help from West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Byrd White III and Division of Highways crews.
Motorists at Glen Morgan and Raleigh Hill may have noticed that the canopy and brush along the highway are looking neater. The effort is part of a long-term plan by the Chamber, led by local attorney Paul Hutchinson, and the City of Beckley.
Hutchinson and other members of the Chamber Entrances to Beckley WV Committee developed the "Planning and Future Planting Plan" for six vehicular entrances to Beckley. The goal is to get DOH to clear and clean up the entrances and for the City and Chamber to plant flowers to welcome visitors and residents when they enter the City of Champions.
One of those projects begins on U.S. 19 at Wendy's in Beaver and stretches to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley, said Hutchinson.
Secretary White recently granted the Chamber's request on the U.S. 19 project and started the "spring cleanup," said DOH District 10 Engineer Alan Reed.
At Hutchinson's request to clean up U.S. 19, DOH crews incorporated the Chamber's plan into its canopy cleanup program.
"We are doing some canopy cutting and some brush cutting along 19," he said. "It will probably continue about two weeks in the section at Glen Morgan and Raleigh Hill."
Reed said crews will start on another road — W.Va. 16, south of Sophia — after Raleigh Hill is finished, and additional sites will be completed as DOH's cleanup continues.
"We have several of those sites, and we have a schedule," said Reed. "This work will be going on, the tree canopy cutting will be going on, 'til the end of March.
"We've tried to pick sections that are overgrown the worst, to make the most impact," he added. "This is going to be a yearly program."
Environmental concerns for bats and other animals limit the vegetation that DOH crews can cut for most of the year.
"We are limited to what trees we can cut during the spring, summer, fall, but from November to March, we have more leeway on what we're able to cut," Reed explained.
Some of the trees and brush that crews are trimming have not been cut for 20 years. The DOH has put together a program to trim canopy from roadways.
"It's such a huge undertaking, to keep it all trimmed back, that it has to be an ongoing program," he explained. "We've put a program together to try to remove canopy from over the roads.
"Some of our roads have been built for many years," he said. "Think about a road built in the mid-1960s. You're talking a lot of years.
"The vegetation was completely gone when the road was built," he said. "Over time, it grows back."
He said that canopy prevents ice from melting and damages the roadways and that it is important to keep the trees trimmed.
Reed, Mayor Rob Rappold and Councilwoman-at-Large Sherrie Hunter serve on the Chamber committee, along with Kip Buchanan, Ken and Marcia Dunlap, Dyane Corcoran, Paul Flanagan, Joe Guffy, Jeff Miller, Detlef Ulefs, Gary Moorefield, Tom Sopher, Billie Trump and Joe Pack.
"We're happy to be coordinating with the City of Beckley on our entranceways," Chamber President Michelle Rotellini said on Feb. 24.