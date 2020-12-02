Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is intent on beautifying the county and getting a portion of $25 million that Intuit CEO Brad Smith and his wife, Alys, have pledged to West Virginia for remote workers, Chamber CEO Michelle Rotellini told Raleigh County Commission Tuesday.
With that goal, the Chamber is placing lighting, landscaping and signage at the Beckley gateways to promote attractions in the region.
"If you guys just think about when you go on vacation, and you go to a popular spot or a vacation town, you arrive, it's really beautiful," said Rotellini. "Lots of directional signs, lots of landscaping, lots of light, and you think, 'Oh my gosh, that is so great. I don't ever want to go home.'
"It's really amazing how things that are aesthetically pleasing to the eye can promote an area."
Rottelini appeared at Commission to ask the county to pay about $60 per month for six lights between Glen Morgan and Beckley. The lights make up the first phase of an ambitious beautification initiative that the Chamber is funding through the Chamber Foundation.
Over the next five years, the Chamber Foundation will write grants to Beckley Area Foundation and the Carter Family Foundation to add metal banners to existing light poles, landscaping and lighting to the city gateways. The signs will advertise the county's assets like golf courses, lakes, Theatre West Virginia, Winterplace, state and municipal parks and attractions, said Rotellini.
The theme will be "The mountains are calling" or "Our mountains are calling."
"We feel like the one thing that kind of connects our community and Raleigh County is we live right inside the mountains," Rotellini said. "You can touch our mountains.
"We have to build our buildings on our mountains, and we have to make our roads through our mountains, so we think that, really, the mountain is a good theme for us."
The first phase focuses on Glen Morgan, which is the unincorporated town before entering the City of Beckley from the southern part of the county, which hosts Winterplace, Grandview and The Resort at Glade Springs.
The first phase is the addition of lighting on six light poles that will be placed along U.S. Route 19 at Sullivan Road, at the end of Tank Branch Road, between Sullivan and Tank Branch Road, two at a bridge where graffiti has been a problem and one at a bridge at Violet Lane, where Beaver Creek crosses.
The Chamber has spent $4,000 in cleaning and cutting brush in the area and sends volunteers once a month to paint over graffiti on a bridge. Rotellini said better lighting could help deter graffiti artists and also deter those who dump trash along the dark stretch of road in Glen Morgan.
Lighting will also aid pedestrians who walk the route on their way to work, she reported.
Eventually, signage will be added at Glen Morgan, and similar beautification efforts will be made at other city gateways.
"The Chamber Foundation will write all grants for flags, signage, landscaping, beds, all the things that will make this project really come to life, but I am very nervous about taking on a monthly power bill," said Rotellini, adding that the bill payment would be left to the discretion of future Chamber leadership if Commission did not assume responsibility.
Commission President Dave Tolliver said the Commission will look over the first phase lighting power bill request and vote on it at the regular Dec. 15 meeting.
Rotellini explained that Raleigh is competing against other counties, including neighboring Fayette, for a portion of $25 million that Intuit CEO Brad Smith, a Kenova native, recently donated to West Virginia University.
The Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative supports efforts to target individuals from outside the state who can work remotely to leverage West Virginia's outdoor assets and boost the state's economy.
The program seeks to attract talent to the state through a competitive application process, with preference given to outdoor enthusiasts or young families that can contribute to a more diverse, inclusive, and purposeful state-wide community, according to philanthropynewsdigest.com.
Rotellini wants to showcase assets that set Raleigh apart from other counties, and the mountain-themed beautification project is part of that plan.
"Compared to Fayette, we have more assets," said Rotellini. "Fayette gets all of the recognition because it has the New River Gorge and whitewater rafting."
She said that Raleigh's hiking trails, golf courses, rock climbing, ski resort and lakes offer more recreational opportunities.
"We actually have a lot more outdoor recreational assets than Fayette County," she noted.