The Beckley Fire Department is inviting area residents to participate in the upcoming CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training.
The eight-week training will be held weekly from Sept. 5 to Oct. 24. Classes will be held every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Beckley Fire Station on Eisenhower Drive.
Topics covered in the training include disaster preparedness, fire extinguisher training, disaster medical, incident command system, the psychological effects of a disaster, light search and rescue, and a section on terrorism.
All training is free. There is no obligation to join the team after training, but if a student wants to join, they will be given a starter backpack in which to carry gear when responding to an emergency.
The CERT helps in local area events, and tries to educate the public on the importance of being ready for a disaster situation. CERT has also helped with the Friends of Charity Car Show, and a number of other events in the area.
For more information, contact Beckley CERT coordinator Lt. Chris Graham at 304-228-5405.
Class size is limited, so contact him to register as soon as possible.