In order to encourage all West Virginians to complete the 2020 U.S. Census, the Count Me In WV Coalition, Our Future WV and community partners are hosting a statewide day of action. Local events are scheduled today in Beckley, Hinton and Lewisburg.
l Raleigh County Community Action Association is joining with the Carpenter’s Corner to provide a free hot meal today, starting at 10:15 a.m. at 104 Prince Street in Beckley. Lunch boxes will contain information about the census.
For more information, contact Virginia Peele at 304-252-6396.
l Volunteers with the Summers Huddle will provide census information today at the Summers County Library on the corner of 2nd and Temple streets in Hinton. They will continue this program through the end of the month, both at the library and at Hinton City Hall.
For more information, contact Shalom Peele at 304-673-5428.
l Race Matters in Greenbrier County will hold a wave and honk event starting at 11 a.m. today at the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets (U.S. 60 and U.S. 219) in the center of Lewisburg. The organization also is partnering with other Greenbrier County groups to decorate a car with census information and drive it through the county to spread the word that the census is vitally important in drawing federal dollars used to support schools, repair roads and provide health care and senior services.
Volunteers will be available through the end of June in Greenbrier County libraries to help people file their census information.