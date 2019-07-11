Celebration of Life set for Chris Cline, Kameron Cline on Friday

A celebration of life service for Chris Cline and his daughter Kameron Cline will be held Friday, July 12 at 5 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, located at 200 Armory Dr. in Beckley.
Chris, who passed away just one day before his 61st birthday, died in a helicopter crash off the coast of his private island Big Grand Bay in the Bahamas along with his 22-year-old daughter, Kameron. Five others lost their lives in the accident.
Chris, a Wyoming County native, has been widely mourned by West Virginians.
As his obituary read, "As his business savvy made him a billionaire, he did not forget his hometown of Isaban, his home state or its people, especially children, in need."
Chris was well-known for his philanthropy, publicly through the Cline Family Foundation, founded in 2009. The Foundation focuses on donations throughout West Virginia in recognition of the community’s contribution to his success. It offers scholarships and grants, endows universities, and financially supports charitable organizations that make life better for children and older youth.
Among other donations, the Cline Family Foundation has given millions to West Virginia University, Marshall University, Place of Hope, a foster care and adoption organization; Peacehaven Community Farm, a home for disabled adults; orphanages in West Virginia and Haiti; Save the Children; humanitarian aid organizations in Tanzania; churches; and the Raleigh County YMCA, among other organizations, and many needy individuals over the years.
Kameron, or "Kami" as she was called, was described in her obituary as "a loyal friend, compassionate, joyful, and smart."
She had graduated in May from Louisiana State University, where she earned a business degree with a concentration in finance.
Following in her father's footsteps, Kameron, too, was known for her philanthropy. She did community service in Africa, mission trips with Christ Fellowship to Haiti, and volunteered with various other non-profits including Place of Hope and Samaritans Purse. She always held a special place in her heart for underprivileged children.
All who wish to share in the celebration of Chris and Kameron's lives are welcome to attend the service Friday at 5 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that charitable donations be sent to either Powercross, powercross.org, a ministry for student athletes at 1133 West Front Street, Statesville, N.C. 28677, or to the YMCA of Beckley-Raleigh County, ymcaswv.com, 121 East Main Street, Beckley, WV 25801.
