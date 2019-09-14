On Thursday, Sept. 12, The Bayberry Retirement Inn, located behind Woodrow Wilson High School at 408 Timber Ridge, celebrated its 30th anniversary outdoors on the grounds.
Rich Hunter, vice president, regional manager and employee of The Bayberry since its beginning, said event guests included past and present inn employees, as well as benefactors, friends and volunteers of the establishment.
Thursday’s commemoration opened at 5 p.m. with the inn recognizing and thanking special guests, who over the last 30 years made an impact in some way, either through their work or volunteer service. Later in the evening, those who attended were able to reminisce on times past, while also enjoying food and live entertainment.
Sharing pieces of Bayberry’s history, Hunter was pleased to say that over the last 30 years, the inn has remained under the same ownership.
Beckley’s Bayberry Inn, along with six other locations scattered across North and South Carolina, was established in 1989 by Yates Tilson and James Cochrane.
Cochrane, a lifelong West Virginia resident and WVU fan, passed away last year. His son, Christopher Cochrane, is the current company president.
Tilson, who is retired, currently resides in North Carolina.
“It has been the same people all along and I have been involved with this facility [Beckley] since day one,” Hunter stated.
Continuing down the inn’s timeline, Hunter said The Bayberry Inn has always offered a friendly and family atmosphere to its residents.
With 21 rooms (three rooms are suitable for double occupancy) and a dining room that seats only 24 people, Bayberry is not a huge facility and it was never intended to be.
“It is very much like a home. When you walk in, the words that come to your mind are ‘cozy’ and ‘quaint.’”
One benefit of Bayberry’s intimate housing is that it allows each resident to receive personalized care.
“We don’t have a big group,” Hunter said of the inn’s occupants, most of whom are between 70 and 80 years old. “But that means we can really utilize the personal attention of our staff.”
Because Bayberry doesn’t offer health care and is not a licensed health care facility, it cannot be considered an “assisted living” facility.
Instead, the inn serves as an alternative to retirement housing by offering board to those who may need help with basic tasks such as doing laundry, making meals, or having transportation to and from appointments.
“We always encourage people to try The Bayberry because they may find out that they can put off staying in a nursing home for a few months or even a few years and then move to an assisted living facility when they actually need to go there. Bayberry is the first step in retirement living.”
With three decades of experience under his belt, Hunter recollected on his goals for the future of Bayberry.
“We are getting to the point where we have paid down our debt and can maintain the facility. We don’t have the room to add on the inn or anything like that — we are what we are. We are proud that we have survived for 30 years and still have the recourse to remain part of the competition in the marketplace.”
To put it simply, the goal of The Bayberry Inn is to remain a constant and dependable place for its residents.
“We are not ambitious as far as expanding. We opened six facilities in 1989 and have never closed one, and all of them are doing well with 90 to 95 percent occupancy,” he shared. “I think we are good for Beckley and my plans are for us to still be doing what we are doing at our 40th anniversary.”