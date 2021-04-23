Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, West Virginia State University, Girl Scouts of Raleigh County and WVU Raleigh County 4H will team up to celebrate Arbor Day.
On April 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., those groups will meet at the Lake Stephens Overlook to plant trees and distribute oak tree saplings to plant off site. Anyone who would like to stop by to receive a sapling to plant may pick one up during that time.
One of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority’s goals is to provide outdoor recreation to residents and visitors. By planting new native trees at Lake Stephens, parks and rec is supporting the current ecosystem and providing a comfortable outdoor space for visitors.
Finn and Finessa, our resident sharks, will also be in attendance to celebrate Arbor Day and meet visitors.
West Virginia State University’s Sowing Young Sprouts provides opportunities for at-risk youth to learn sustainable gardening. They combine science, technology, engineering and mathematics with entrepreneurship to create a 4-H program geared towards kids in K-8.
The trees are funded by a grant awarded to West Virginia State University by Children, Youth and Families at Risk.
Girl Scouts of Raleigh County are participating in the Girl Scout Tree Promise, a nationwide program setting out to plant five million trees across the country in five years, and to protect and honor new and existing trees.
Not only is their effort in service of wildlife, it will also help ease the effects of climate change.
The event is free and open to the public, no registration needed. Tree saplings will be first come first serve. Current Covid Guidelines will be followed.