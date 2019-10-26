Class A CDL and Class B CDL classes are scheduled for November and December at New River Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent, and a Class A CDL refresher class will be offered in January.
The next Class A CDL class will start Dec. 2. The six-week course provides 180 contact hours of training to prepare students for the driving test, and students are able to test on-site in the college’s truck on or before the last day of class.
The next Class B CDL class will begin Nov. 11. The four-day course gives students an opportunity to complete training and seat time to obtain the Class B CDL license with the school bus and passenger endorsement.
Both the Class A and B CDL courses are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with testing available on-site.
"The college also offers a Pintle Hook Class A CDL course for those working in the utility industry. The 17-hour course prepares students to correctly perform operator’s inspection (pre-trip) and safe performance of commercial vehicle operation (driving)," a New River CTC press release stated. "Additionally, students will learn safe trailering techniques, proper backing procedures, pintle hook coupling and other necessary skills required to receive a Class A CDL license with a pintle hook restriction."
The class is offered Monday through Thursday after 4 p.m.
CDL students must have a valid-unrestricted driver’s license for a minimum of two years and obtain a Class A or B CDL learner’s permit at least two weeks prior to the start of class.
For more information or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/workforce or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
