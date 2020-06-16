Months after President Donald Trump signed the federal Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, Raleigh County Attorney Bill Roop warned Raleigh Commission that it is, technically, illegal to grab a bothersome cat and "drop it off" at a remote location.
Meanwhile, existing policies of the Raleigh Humane Society left Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Ron Hedrick pussy-footing around a citizen's question about how to deal with felines that have damaged his personal property.
"There is no county regulation concerning patrol of cats," speaker Jerry Blankenship said at the regular meeting of the Raleigh Commission on Tuesday morning.
Blankenship bought a $30,000 pontoon boat, which he keeps on his private property. Neighborhood cats have destroyed the upholstery of his boat. The cats also made a mess on his daughter's things, which are also on his property.
Some of the cats are neighbors' pets, he said.
"I called the (Raleigh County Humane Society), and they said, 'We don't deal with (cats),'" Blankenship told Commission. "I talked to Animal Control. I explained it.
"He said, 'What do you want me to do? We don't deal with cats.'
"So I called the Sheriff's Office, and I was informed, 'We suggest you talk to the neighbors. There is no county regulation concerning cats.'"
Blankenship said a Raleigh Humane Society volunteer told him that, even if he trapped the cats himself and brought them to the shelter, they would not be admitted.
"So I'm in a dilemma," he said.
"I also know you can go to prison for three years over an animal, and you can walk free over a man," Blankenship added. "I'm just requesting the county commission step up to the plate.
"Let's have a regulation concerning cats."
Blankenship's dilemma ended up starting a firestorm of suggestions — some of which did not meet the letter of the law, attorney Roop warned — and ended with Tolliver telling Blankenship that the county has no law about stray cats and cannot pass a law regarding cats since the Raleigh animal shelter will not accept them and there is no place for county officials to keep a captured cat.
Tolliver, who said he has had his own problems with stray cats showing up on his property and even fighting each other on his back porch, told Blankenship that if he decides to trap the cats and carry them away, he should take them at least five miles from home. Otherwise, he said, the cats would find their way back within three weeks.
Blankenship said he was worried about someone recording him with the cage and releasing the cats, and he would wind up with a charge of animal cruelty.
Tolliver noted that litter control cameras could also capture the release.
"(If they can) go out in the woods somewhere and put them in a cage and let them go, just like you're telling me to do —" said Blankenship.
"I'm not telling you to do that," interjected Tolliver.
" — I'm worried about the liability end of it being considered animal cruelty," Blankenship finished.
In November, President Trump signed federal legislation that gives teeth to animal cruelty laws.
Attorney Roop told Tolliver that Blankenship could be charged with animal cruelty for taking away a cat and releasing it.
"Can you be charged? Sure you can," said Roop. "Would you be charged? That's another question. We don't know."
Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams interjected that it is illegal to dump a cat in a national park.
At another point, Blankenship said he also had reservations since the cat could belong to a neighbor or be a child's pet.
Under state law, a cat is considered property.
Blankenship asked Commission to pass an ordinance that property owners would not face charges for removing a cat that is on their property, but Roop said that a county ordinance could not override existing criminal laws regarding animal cruelty.
After a long discussion about how the cats had aggravated Tolliver and Blankenship, Commissioner Epling broke in and identified herself as a cat lover. She said there are cat lovers and that the best solution would be finding a cat lover that would set up a society and take the cats.
When Tolliver asked if she would start the society, she told him to be quiet, that she was talking to "these people."
Tolliver bemoaned the number of out-of-county dogs that are brought to the Raleigh shelter, which is non-profit and not associated with the county government.
"We take them from other counties, the dogs," he said. "Monroe County dumped them on us, 40 dogs, because they didn't want to kill them, and they know Raleigh County is a no-kill shelter.
"It's just a continuous cycle," he told Blankenship. "But we can't help you.
"There's just some things we don't have control over."
He said people all over the county have problems with stray cats.
Epling advised Blankenship to contact another county animal shelter and see if they would take the cats.
"Find out what they do in Fayette or Summers county," she said. "If they take cats, load them up and take them to Fayette County."
Blankenship noted he was leaving with only a "good discussion" and said that he wanted it on record that he had petitioned Commission for help.
April Workman, kennel attendant at the New River Humane Society Cat House in Fayette County, said Tuesday that the Cat House will not take Blankenship's problem cats.
"We do not take cats from Raleigh County," said Workman. "We do accept (Fayette) cats.
"I would suggest finding someone in Raleigh County that has a large farm and then go and talk to them about a trap/neuter/release program.
"Take the cats, have them spayed or neutered, take them to the farm and turn them loose to control the vermin.
"Find some place that you can safely turn these cats loose, to colonize."
She explained that cats form colonies to keep out other cats and to protect their "territory." A colony of neighborhood cats actually prevents more cats from moving into that neighborhood.
If one colony is removed, another colony will move in to the territory, she explained.
Workman said that it is likely that virile male cats, or "Toms," ruined Blankenship's upholstery by spraying a foul urine to let other Toms know to "keep away."
The best bet for those in Blankenship's neighborhood is to keep the cats they already have — but to make sure they are spayed and neutered.
Neutered Toms get fat and lazy and stay close to where they are fed. Spayed females still roam and hunt, but not as actively, she said.
"If you could trap the cats, get them neutered, and take them back, they'll stop roaming the neighborhood, and they'll stay close to the food station," said Workman. "No other cats will move in, as long as those cats are there to defend their territory."
Workman said that some veterinarians offer a cat colony sterilization program, in which multiple cats may be sterilized at a time. Fayette Veterinary Hospital offers such a program, she said.
"I'm pretty sure they'll do it for Raleigh County," she said. "Call Fayette Vet and ask them about their cat colony sterilization program."