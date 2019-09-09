Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will kick off its 36th season with a special event this week.
The 90-minute documentary “The Winding Stream: The Carters, the Cashes, and the Course of Country Music” will be presented at the Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $5.
The film is being screened as a prelude to Carlene Carter’s performance at Carnegie Hall on Sept. 20.
“The Winding Stream” tells the stories of the Carter and Cash families and their influence on the history of American recorded music through narrator-free interviews. Studio performances by such luminaries as Johnny and June Carter Cash, George Jones, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow and Kris Kristofferson punctuate the saga.
To reserve a seat or obtain further information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917 or stop by the box office at 611 Church St. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Tina Alvey