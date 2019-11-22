Beckley VA Medical Center is searching for a new chief of staff, a Beckley VA Medical Center spokesperson announced on Friday.
Dr. William Carson will assume the title of acting chief of staff, following the departure of Dr. Mark Harris, a spokesperson for the Beckley VA Medical Center told media outlets on Friday.
“There are times in every organization when new leadership is needed.
"This is one of those times, and we are confident that as William Carson assumes the duties of Beckley VAMC acting chief of staff, he will provide consistency and strong leadership until a permanent chief of staff is named.
"We thank Dr. Harris for his service, and wish him all the best in the future," WVVA quoted a VA spokesperson on Friday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Veterans Administration’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) are investigating claims of sexual assault made by dozens of patients against another doctor at the hospital, who has been identified by federal authorities.
The incidents reportedly occurred between July 2018 and July 2019.
Beckley VA Medical Center representatives did not immediately respond to The Register-Herald's request for an interview on Friday.