The city Board of Zoning and Appeals may need a larger venue than Beckley Common Council chambers to hear a downtown Christian feeding ministry's request for a conditional use permit to serve free lunches out of a Fourth Street restaurant, At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said Tuesday.
The meeting had originally been set for Tuesday afternoon, but city attorney Bill File reported that it was cancelled after a member of the Board of Zoning and Appeals became ill and was unable to attend, resulting in a quorum not being reached.
"It was a large turnout from the community for the hearing," said File, "but it was not held."
A new meeting date has not been set, File added.
A crowd of about 100 people — mostly those in opposition to the ministry's request — were lined up along the sidewalk outside of city hall on Tuesday for the cancelled meeting.
Currently, The Carpenter's Corner, which is supported by about 40 local churches, serves free meals five or six days a week from a space they rent on the lower level of First Christian Church on Prince Street. They feed about 150 clients each day, The Carpenter's Corner Board President Scott Lawson reported.
Some downtown business owners have said they do not like clients of The Carpenter's Corner lining up on the sidewalk outside of the church.
Volunteers at the ministry have reported that some downtown professionals have used social media to harass and spread false information about clients.
The owner of the Tudor's Biscuit World property on Fourth Street has donated the building to The Carpenter's Corner. Prior to using the property, however, the ministry's board must receive a conditional use permit from the Board of Zoning and Appeals before operating the kitchen.
"Because there are so many people present for that, would another venue be available, next time?" Hunter asked File.
File said that it will take between 30 and 60 days to get a venue ready.
•••
File read a zoning ordinance for medical cannabis, which passed its first reading. A second reading and public hearing will be held in July.
The ordinance amends zoning in Beckley to allow those who grow, process and sale medical cannabis to operate in city limits without fear of legal hassles that could plague the growing industry, due to lack of cohesiveness in federal laws regarding cannabis.
File recommended that a workshop be held, possibly on July 7, prior to the second reading in order to educate new council members Cody Reedy (At-Large), Robert Dunlap (Ward III) and Bob Canter (Ward II) on the medical cannabis ordinance.
"I know there will be a good discussion at that workshop," said File.
The Planning Commission had previously approved the ordinance without community or official opposition, according to comments made at the council meeting.
"It clears the way for them to use Beckley as a location," Mayor Rob Rappold explained after the meeting.
In other actions:
• Council received a bid for audio-visual classroom construction at new Beckley Fire Department from Lee Hartman and Sons for $36,600.75.
• Council received two bids for Clyde Street construction, which will be paid by federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. The bids were from Southern West Virginia Paving ($81,925) and AAA Paving and Sealing ($199,000).
• Council accepted a bid from Court Street Construction for recreational equipment and fencing installation for city green space at East Park ($20,814.22), Simpkins Street ($8.024.03) and Temple Street ($18,667.55).
• Trump told Council that the old Beckley Police Department property on Prince Street, which had been placed on an online auction site, had had an offer from a purchaser for $152,500. There will be two readings once council makes a motion to accept the offer, and it is placed on an future agenda.
• Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock asked Rappold if the city will hold property owners responsible for overgrown lots. Rappold said Bullock could set up a meeting with Code Enforcement and that he and Trump would offer assistance if necessary. Trump told Bullock that additional funding to pay for maintenance of overgrown lots could not be made this fiscal year, due to an anticipated 5 to 10 percent downturn in revenue collections.