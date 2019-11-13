Two Oakwood Avenue business owners reported Wednesday that they would prefer that Beckley city officials, local churches and others work together to find a different location for a Christian feeding ministry that is planning a move to a former Tudor's location south of downtown.
Carpenter's Corner, a Christian ministry, is currently located in the basement at First Baptist Church in downtown Beckley, a business district. The ministry offers a free lunch to anyone and serves an average of 150 people per day, five or six days each week. Up to 40 local churches support the ministry, which aims to meet the "physical and spiritual needs" of its clients, according to volunteers.
Scott Lawson, incoming board of directors president for Carpenter's Corner, told The Register-Herald on Tuesday that Oshel Craigo, a former state senator and an owner of Gino's Spaghetti and Pizza and Tudor's Biscuit World, has promised to deed a former Tudor's building at the intersection of 4th Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive to the ministry.
The building is in a district that is zoned for commercial use.
Lawson pointed out that Christians are commanded by God to feed poor people and to meet their spiritual needs.
Business owners along nearby Oakwood Avenue said Thursday that they do not support the ministry moving to the Tudor's site, however.
Chad Hutchinson, a property owner whose business property is directly across Robert C. Byrd Drive from the old Tudor's building, said the location is not ideal for a feeding ministry that has 150 people coming each day.
He called the move "a quick solution to a permanent problem."
"We're trying to help," said Hutchinson. "The majority of these folks need assistance, and I do believe in it, but if there's 40 churches that support Carpenter's Corner. Let's put it in another church.
"Let's take it up to United Methodist Temple and see how that goes over with their congregation. Let's take it to the Presbyterian church.
"They've put this down here beside of a massive intersection," he added. "Right across the street from (Dobra) Zupa's, which is a nice restaurant.
"Why don't we put it at another church?"
Hutchinson added that while he supports helping Carpenter's Corner, Robert C. Byrd Drive has fast-moving traffic.
"Why put it on a massive, four-lane? These people aren't coming in cars," he said. "They're going to be walking. I fear for someone walking."
Another Oakwood businessman, Richard Whitman, said he is unclear as to why the ministry should be moved from First Christian Church.
"I don't think it's a good idea, because of the type of clientele that they bring into the neighborhood," said Whitman on Wednesday. "Talking with the business community in the area here, they're not in favor of it because of what it will do to the neighborhood.
"We have enough people on the streets walking, that are drug people, and all the different things," Whitman said. "We don't think it's a good idea for the community here.
"Why they don't keep it where it is, I don't know."
Hutchinson added that a building next door to the Tudor's site is listed for sale for nearly $850,000. He has concerns that a feeding kitchen may decrease property values.
Lawson had said Tuesday that the move will benefit those who volunteer because parking is limited and expensive around the church. It will also relieve the ministry of paying rent and utility bills.
“(The new building) better suits our needs, in terms of being able to serve people and serve our meals,” he said.
The ministry was controversial in downtown Beckley, too. Some downtown business owners had taken to social media to blast the ministry for having clients lined up outside, waiting to eat, during the business day.
Hutchinson said Wednesday that he wants more information on why Tudor's was chosen as the site, adding that the move seems to be "kicking it down the street."
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold noted Tuesday that there is a movement by local leaders to relocate Carpenter's Corner. He referred The Register-Herald to city attorney Bill File.
File, whose business is in the vicinity of First Christian Church, declined to comment on Wednesday.
At-large Councilman Tim Berry said some on Oakwood Avenue had called him to ask about the relocation.
"I don't know how the city can stop it, because it's (the old Tudor is) zoned commercial, and it is a kitchen and restaurant-type set-up," he said. "I guess however they would utilize the restaurant itself would be up to whoever the owner is."
Lawson was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday evening. He said Tuesday that Carpenter's Corner is dedicated to feeding people, physically and spiritually.