Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall will host a “STEAMposium” for teaching artists and schoolteachers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Rick Morgan, a potter and director of Oglebay Institute’s Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, and Kathy Talley, Carnegie Hall teaching artist in basketry, will serve as workshop facilitators, guiding participants in converting a typical arts workshop into a STEAM workshop.
According to a Carnegie press release, STEAM uses science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics as “access points” to guide student “inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.” In addition to attending hands-on sessions in basket making and pottery, participants in the one-day workshop will learn how to create lessons that integrate the arts with traditional STEM content.
This training is free and open to K-12 teachers and working artists who are interested in teaching or currently teaching workshops or residencies in K-12 classrooms.
Carnegie Hall will provide a continental breakfast and lunch. The workshop was made possible by funding from West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History and the Benedum Foundation. A limited number of participant stipends are available.
To register online and apply for a stipend, visit carnegiehallwv.org. For additional information, contact Lynn Creamer at artistic@carnegiehallwv or 304-645-7917.
