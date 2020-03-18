With the health and safety of the community in mind, Carnegie Hall has made the decision to close the venue to the public and postpone events, classes and workshops starting now, to help #flattenthecurve and slow the spread of COVID-19.
At this point, Carnegie anticipate being closed through March 31, but we will keep the public updated as the situation evolves.
Stay tuned to emails and social media for updates about future events. If you have questions or concerns, please email us at info@carnegiehallwv.org or call the office 304-645-7917 during regular business hours. Carnegie will also respond to messages on Facebook as quickly as it can.