Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will conduct volunteer orientation and training sessions on Sept. 5 between 10 and 11 a.m. and again from 4 to 5 p.m.
Trainees will learn all aspects of volunteering at the Hall, as well as take a tour and find out more about the arts center. During the 2018-19 season, 200+ volunteers logged more than 2,885 hours at Carnegie, according to a press release.
Carnegie is now recruiting volunteers for its 2019-20 season. In addition to ushering (for which a training session is mandatory), volunteers also may assist at receptions and special events, help out in the office and with mailings or educational programming, and serve on committees.
For more information, contact Teri Hartford at 304-645-7917 or volunteer@carnegiehallwv.org, visit carnegiehallwv.org/support/volunteer or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St.
Tina Alvey