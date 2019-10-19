Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities starting on Sept. 3 and continuing through December. Classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, singing, stained glass and movement.
Carnegie also offers an after-school program, classes for homeschooled students and special paint nights.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
USAF HERITAGE BRASS BAND — Special performance on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Bringing the military tradition of brass and percussion to the concert stage, Heritage Brass presents programs that are both exhilarating and intimate. The performance is free, but reservations are required.
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
WEST VIRGINIA MUSIC HALL OF FAME CONCERT — Special performance on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall partners with the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame to present their bi-annual concert which will feature the return of 2015 WVMHoF inductee John “Some Kind of Wonderful” Ellison backed by The Carpenter Ants. Trevor Hammons opens. Tickets are $15.
ROTATING GALLERIES
September/October Exhibits run through Oct. 28. Free admission
Old Stone Room Gallery – “Off The Beaten Path” Carnegie Hall Juried Exhibition
Board Room Gallery – “Beautiful Bugs” by Sharon Harms
Lobby Gallery – “Color Connections” by Betty McMullen
PERMANENT EXHIBITS
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Exhibit — “The Art of Music in West Virginia” Carnegie Hall is the permanent home of the WVMHOF Exhibit. The exhibit features a rotating selection of memorabilia, artwork, photographs, show posters, stage clothes, instruments, and recordings from artists who have made their mark on the musical landscape of West Virginia. Past inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame include Kathy Mattea, Bill Withers, and Hazel Dickens, and Tim O’Brien. Located on first floor adjacent to the auditorium. Free admission.
Arts from the Ashes: The History of Carnegie Hall — The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission.
For reservations, tickets or for more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.