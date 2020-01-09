Carnegie Hall’s spring classes and workshops are open to learners of all ages and are taught mainly in small group settings at the Hall.
Starting this month and continuing through May, classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, singing, acting and movement.
In the fall, Carnegie will offer an after-school program, classes for homeschooled students and special paint nights.
To see a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll, visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a brochure at the Hall, 611 Church St., Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
Tina Alvey